Bill Belichick Lashes Out at UNC Reporter With Blunt Response to Jordon Hudson Breakup

Bill Belichick has no interest in talking about his love life. Questions about Jordon Hudson reached the North Carolina coach after reports claimed the couple had split, and he shut them down fast. His reply came with a pointed question of his own.

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“Do you work for a tabloid now? I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you,” said Bill Belichick on Monday, as reported by reporter Brian Murphy on X.

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Reporters had a reason to ask. On October 30, TMZ and People Magazine reported that the two had actually broken up. TMZ put the split late last year, said they stayed friends, and claimed Hudson had started seeing other people since. About two weeks before this, on October 17, Belichick and Hudson were seen celebrating together after UNC beat Duke.

So the sudden breakup scenario confused people. Plus, Belichick and Hudson have said nothing publicly to confirm or deny it. But the report did not go unchallenged.

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WRAL Sports reporter Pat Welter pushed back, saying people who know Hudson told him a breakup was news to them. He also said WRAL tried to reach Hudson and the school for comment and heard nothing back. Welter was careful not to knock TMZ, noting he doubts the outlet would run the story without checking it first, but what he was hearing pointed the other way.

“They are one of the most famous couples in the world. I’m sorry it’s newsworthy,” said Pat Welter. He also passed along a few details from his sources.

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A source had talked with Hudson several times this year without any sign of trouble, and another described her recent comments about Belichick as warm and supportive. Another source added that Belichick went to the cheerleading competition for Hudson in April. However, Welter kept all his sources anonymous.

USA Today Sports heard something similar from inside the program. Two people in the UNC football office, one of them a high-ranking staff member, said they had not heard of any split. They asked not to be named because of how delicate the topic is, but their word goes against TMZ’s version.

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Even these conflicting reports aren’t proof that the couple is still together or that they really broke up. Belichick has brushed off this topic before as well.

Asked in 2025 whether the relationship could affect his first year at UNC, he kept his answer short.

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“It’s a personal relationship, and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football,” said Bill Belichick.

Hudson was seen on the sideline for the September 12 win over East Tennessee State, and in late September she was photographed next to Belichick at a high school game in Maryland. She was also at the October 3 loss to Notre Dame and at Belichick’s postgame news conference.

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Her most recent Instagram post with him dates back to May 2, a photo of them holding hands at Churchill Downs. Showing up together proves they are in touch, but it doesn’t say what the relationship looks like.

As the cherry on top of the cake, all of this lands during a rough stretch for the Tar Heels, who are 4-4 after the 38-35 loss to Miami. With Belichick refusing to answer, the relationship remains unconfirmed, and his next news conference may bring the question right back, along with the Tar Heels’ upcoming game against the UConn Huskies on November 7.