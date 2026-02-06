Bill Belichick Laughs Off Pat McAfee’s Sly Jab in 1st Public Appearance Since HOF Controversy

The morning of February 6 wasn’t all that pleasant for Bill Belichick, who will have to carry the pain of being snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. The veteran head coach still turned out to be a good sport after missing out on the coveted honor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Belichick appeared on the February 6 episode of the Pat McAfee show for a small quiz show segment for HoF honorees. The group included Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri. After the segment, McAfee tried to pull Belichick’s leg by saying, “I don’t want to hammer down, but maybe next year, you get to play this game.”

The Tar Heels coach couldn’t help but laugh at the suggestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually, McAfee pulled a classic McAfee in this short segment. The four brand new Hall of Famers didn’t know that Bill Belichick was going to be on the show. The Tar Heels’ coach was actually on standby for the program, as a phone-a-friend option. When Fitzgerald Jr. and Vinatieri opted for it in one of the questions, all four of the guests were beyond shocked at seeing Belichick on the screen. McAfee really killed two birds with one stone in this genius move.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame drew massive backlash when Belichick failed to get the votes needed for a first ballot. He is easily one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, which made him a slam-dunk choice to be among the 2026 honorees. The fact that he won six Super Bowls as head coach alone should have earned him a spot, which was lamented by Belichick after he learnt of the snub. Tom Brady, who became the legend he is under the coach’s guidance, was among the harshest critics of the development. He was joined by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick was not without faults during his tenure as the Patriots’ head coach. Many suspect that his involvement in the 2007 SpyGate controversy and his association with the 2011 DeflateGate fiasco. It’s been more than a decade since the first scandal, but it left a stain on Belichick’s resume. Apart from these two incidents, there is also a feeling that Belichick’s rapport with the media might have kept him from winning those few crucial votes.

Then, there’s also his heavily scrutinized relationship with Jordon Hudson. Their age gap continues to make headlines out of any developments that have to do with either of them. Given how many people have trolled the pair, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out if the voting committee developed a bias because of this. Interestingly, while Belichick maintains a respectable air around him despite the snub, Hudson is the one retaliating against the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jordon Hudson in showdown with Hall of Fame after Belichick snub

Hudson did not sit back as Belichick was dealt this tough career blow. For starters, she will be organizing a high-profile party in her beau’s honor on August 8 , the very same day the 2026 honorees will be inducted in Canton, Ohio. Reportedly, she’s also planning on inviting guests scheduled to attend the Hall of Fame event. Hudson doesn’t see this as clashing schedules, because the guests were “already travelling to support Bill.”

She also took another dig at the Pro Football Hall of Fame recently, in an Instagram post. Hudson shared a screenshot of an email that informed her that her order of three HoF patches was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” She wrote in the caption, “Hey @profootballhof, what were the ‘unforeseen circumstances’? 🤣”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hudson might simply be focused on giving a sound answer to the Hall of Fame, the scale of this controversy have put Belichick in pole position for securing a spot next year. Thankfully for him, Hall of Fame director Jim Porter is also considering some rule changes. They aren’t specifically related to those that might have kept Belichick out, but he at least stands a better chance at making the final cut in 2027.