Bill Belichick Loses His Very Best UNC Athlete After Firing Key Staff Member

The dominoes of Bill Belichick’s 2025 roster are starting to fall after a 4-8 season. So far, a plethora of players have already decided to enter the portal, and many will follow suit. WR Aziah Johnson announced it even before the season started in September. Now, the latest announcement came from defensive back Malcolm Ziglar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UNC’s best player in 2025 has also decided to do the same.

ON3’s Hayce Fawcett reported that UNC’s ace edge rusher, Tyler Thompson, has finally decided to enter the transfer portal. The decision comes as a major setback for UNC as it is already set to lose LB Khmori House. The 6’4″ and 245 lbs edge rusher had 26 tackles, 7 sacks, 8 TFLs, and 2 FFs to his name this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, he was the best player on the field, earning a PFF grade of 85, and was the 4th-highest sack leader in the ACC.

This is a developing story.