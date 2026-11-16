Bill Belichick Loses UNC Player to Suspension as ACC Announces Punishment for Louisville Postgame Brawl

Louisville held on for a 16-14 win at North Carolina on Saturday, but the moment people kept talking about came after the final whistle. Once the Cardinals took a knee to end the game, the field turned into a scrum, and two days later the ACC responded with punishments. The list is short, and it leaves a few things unsaid.

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“ACC has issued fines and suspensions related to the Louisville-UNC fight,” Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports posted on X. The conference made it official on Monday, November 16.

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Both schools were fined and publicly reprimanded for breaking the ACC’s sportsmanship policy. Louisville’s Stanquan Clark and North Carolina’s Greg Smith III were each suspended for the first half of their next games, following NCAA playing rules on fighting.

The league called the behavior unacceptable, said the matter was closed, and added that it would not comment further.

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“UNC DB Greg Smith III suspended for the first half against Virginia for his actions during postgame fight vs. Louisville,” posted journalist Brian Murphy on X.

The brawl erupted while Belichick was walking out to midfield for the postgame handshakes with Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, so he was right there when it started.

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North Carolina defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and Louisville offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III kept jostling each other, and more players ran in. Words turned into pushing and shoving, and soon there were skirmishes all over the field. One separate scuffle broke out in an end zone, and some pileups appeared to include punches.

Belichick went to pull his Tar Heels out of the mess and get them pointed away from it. He didn’t hold back on what he thought of it afterward, though it took a while before both teams were finally pulled apart.

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“You play the game between the whistles. That’s not what we’re here for,” Belichick said. “We got out there and got everybody out as quickly as possible.”

Brohm sounded just as unhappy, though he admitted the other side of the story is still unclear to him.

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“It’s obviously unfortunate. You try to get things broken up as fast as you can. It didn’t get broken up too fast. But you never want to see that happen,” Brohm said. He added that he wants to know what set it off and hopes it doesn’t happen again.

North Carolina linebacker Derek McDonald put the blame on his own team’s focus.

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“We should’ve won between the whistles. None of that needs to happen. Unnecessary,” McDonald said.

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp said he doesn’t know what triggered it, and he was still thinking about the failed fourth-down play when the fight broke out. He said the team wants to make sure it never happens again, no matter who started it.

That fourth-down play mattered so much because the game was still up for grabs. North Carolina’s starting quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr., took a hard hit on a sack in the second half and had to leave, so Travis Burgess stepped in. Running back Benjamin Hall kept the Tar Heels in it with two rushing touchdowns. The second one, a six-yard run with 3:43 left, made it 16-14.

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North Carolina then forced a Louisville punt and got the ball back with 1:41 to go. On fourth-and-12 with 58 seconds left, Burgess threw to Jordan Shipp, but Shipp couldn’t hang on. The ball ricocheted into the hands of Louisville’s Jabari Mack, who ran it back 32 yards before sliding down to end the play.

Louisville’s defense was a big reason it got there as it held North Carolina to 293 total yards and came away with two takeaways, while the offense scored only one touchdown. The win was Louisville’s fifth in a row and moved it to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. North Carolina fell to 5-5 and 2-4 in conference play, still one win short of bowl eligibility.

Both teams play again on Saturday, November 21. Louisville hosts Pittsburgh, and North Carolina travels to face Virginia. Clark and Smith will sit out the first half of those games. The ACC says it is finished with the matter, and both coaches have said this shouldn’t have happened.