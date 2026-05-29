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Bill Belichick Loses UNC QB Just Three Months After Commitment

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Malabika Dutta

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May 29, 2026 | 1:33 PM EDT

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Bill Belichick Loses UNC QB Just Three Months After Commitment

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Malabika Dutta

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May 29, 2026 | 1:33 PM EDT

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Bill Belichick is losing a critical depth piece who could have helped him in 2026. As per reports, former Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens, who had planned to enroll with the Tar Heels this summer, will no longer be available. Dickens has decided he won’t be a Tar Heel in 2026.

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On May 29, his agent and multiple sources confirmed to Inside Carolina that Dickens had decommitted from UNC and would re-enter the NCAA transfer portal.

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He didn’t participate in the Tar Heels’ 2026 spring practices and is now looking for a new program where he can compete for a starting role. The QB room is crowded under new OC Bobby Petrino. Belichick landed Texas A&M transfer Miles O’Neill and Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards. These two are fighting for QB1.

Last season at Western Carolina, he threw for 3,508 yards and 38 TDs. He also rushed for 321 yards and 1 TD. Following this performance, he became the runner-up for the 2025 Walter Payton Award. Throughout his three seasons in college, he threw for 5,063 yards. So there’s no doubt about his talent. Despite that, his move isn’t a change of heart or a change in the depth chart, but rather academic complications, as per On3.

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Malabika Dutta

2,723 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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