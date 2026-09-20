Bill Belichick Makes Feelings Clear on Son Steve’s Exit from Program After UNC Blew Big Lead Against Clemson

Bill Belichick was sitting on what should have been his biggest statement win at North Carolina. His Tar Heels carried a comfortable 17-6 lead into halftime against the Clemson Tigers at Death Valley on Saturday. But everything fell apart in the second half as Clemson scored 22 unanswered points to pull off a 28-20 victory. For the 74-year-old coaching legend, it was a painful on-field collapse coming just two days after his son, Steve Belichick, officially resigned as defensive coordinator.

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When Belichick stepped up to the microphone after the game, reporters did not just want to talk about missed tackles. They wanted to know how he was handling the fallout from an internal university probe that ended with his son leaving the program. Belichick immediately put up his famous stone wall, refusing to give any ground. “I am just focused on the Clemson game run. It just ended 10 minutes ago,” he snapped at a reporter asking if he was satisfied with the probe’s findings.

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That brief, ice-cold response was Belichick making his feelings clear without saying much at all. He was not going to turn his family’s personal crisis into media fodder. When pressed again about the probe, he simply stared down the room and shut it down cold, saying, “Yeah, I just talked about that.” For Bill, his silence was his statement, drawing a sharp line between his football team and his son’s departure.

Despite a slow start to the game, the Tigers clawed their way to victory by scoring drives of 88, 92, 68, and 44 yards against Belichick’s defense. The Tar Heels’ secondary gave away this turnover, weakened by the absence of its former coordinator, Steve.

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The turmoil started back on August 6 when Steve was placed on medical leave, right before an independent university probe was launched into allegations of improper workplace culture and alleged drug use.

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The investigation grew tense when former general manager Michael Lombardi resigned on September 3. By September 17, Steve submitted his formal resignation. He has not issued a personal statement regarding the findings.

Lead investigator Nate Huff and university officials later clarified that while drug allegations were examined, the investigation found no systemic failure across the athletic department. The school officially declared the probe closed this week, stating that internal corrective actions were already underway.

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“I’ll tell you what I can about that,” Huff said on September 19. “Drug use was an issue that we investigated — and I’m not able to tell you about specific individuals and evidence as to specific individuals without ticking over a line into opening a door on my attorney-client privilege.”

“Among the category of issues that we looked at, included allegations related to drugs. And I investigated those allegations consistent with the way I described earlier in [this briefing]. University leadership can consider and make decisions about what, if any, corrective actions need to be made,” Huff added.

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With the probe resolved, the fallout shifted entirely to the football field. Bill’s other son, Brian Belichick, was thrust into calling defensive plays, but the secondary clearly missed Steve’s guidance. Standing on the sidelines watching a 17-6 lead vanish, Bill Belichick realized that while the university’s investigation is over, fixing his defense and keeping his season alive is going to be his toughest job yet.