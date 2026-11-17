Bill Belichick is not known for showing much emotion on the sideline, so the shoes he wore on October 24 stood out. North Carolina’s Coaches Versus Cancer game against Syracuse found the Tar Heels’ head coach in custom-painted sneakers made by a pediatric cancer patient. Before long, the gesture and one parent’s reaction to it were the talk of the game.

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UNC Football captioned an Instagram post featuring players and Nadia, the girl who painted the shoes: “Thank you for your help, Nadia.”

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“That was crazy. It was super exciting to see it,” said Nadia’s mom in the clip. “First, I was like, ‘Why is Nadia painting sneakers?’ It was just a random day. We were coming to the hospital, and they were like, ‘Oh, these are for the coaches and the players.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, snap.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that’s the head coach’s shoes, though.’ So it was cool.”

The shoes came out of Kicks for Kids, the program’s fourth annual event, held at the Kenan Football Center in partnership with UNC Children’s Hospital. Pediatric oncology patients and their families took part, and UNC players joined the kids to paint sneakers for the coaching staff.

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Nadia was among the patients who teamed up with players, either one-on-one or in small groups, to create a unique design for a coach. The goal was to raise awareness of pediatric cancer.

The excitement showed on social media once the coaches wore the designs on the sideline. A parent of one of the young artists captured it in a short post. “My daughter painted Bill Belichick’s,” the parent wrote.

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Belichick’s pair was part of that larger program, not a separate personal purchase. After the game, the game-worn sneakers from Belichick and the other coaches were made available through a public auction. The initiative description states that the proceeds will benefit pediatric cancer research and patient care at UNC Children’s Hospital.

That hospital is an academic medical center built around four goals, spelled out by the acronym CARE: clinical care, advocacy, research, and education. It provides family-centered care regardless of a family’s ability to pay and serves as a major referral center for children with complex medical conditions.

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Housed alongside a comprehensive outpatient center, the hospital’s over 160 inpatient beds let children see several specialists in a single visit. It also appears regularly on U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

The game itself did not go UNC’s way. Syracuse won 31-30 in overtime, earning its first ACC victory of the season and moving to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the league. North Carolina fell to 4-3 and 2-2 in the ACC after leading 20-10 early in the third quarter.

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Syracuse rallied behind Umari Hatcher’s 76-yard touchdown catch with 11:01 left, cutting UNC’s lead to 20-17. Rece Verhoff’s 22-yard field goal extended the Tar Heels’ lead to 23-17, but Tylik Hill’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left tied the game. Syracuse missed the extra point, sending the contest to overtime.

Overtime began with Billy Edwards Jr. hitting Demon June for a three-yard touchdown, and with the extra point, UNC led 30-23. Syracuse answered when Steve Angeli found Calvin Russell III from four yards out. Russell then hauled in the two-point conversion as well, sealing a 31-30 win for the Orange.

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“The touchdown, it was just a matter of demanding the ball,” Russell said.

Edwards finished 27-of-44 for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and UNC receiver Jordan Shipp had eight catches for 102 yards.

“Not too much to say about this one. They made a couple more plays than we did today, and that was the difference in the game,” said Belichick at his postgame press conference.

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North Carolina’s next game was at home against No. 1 Miami.