Bill Belichick Makes Last-Minute Decision Amid Major UNC Uncertainty

North Carolina arrived in Dublin with one of the biggest questions surrounding its defense still unanswered. DC Steve Belichick has been away from the program since early August while on medical leave. UNC has not given a timetable for his return, and he did not travel with the team for Saturday’s opener against TCU. Even Belichick relayed that the defense would be handled collectively by the staff. Then, just before kickoff, the plan changed.

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Bill Belichick is expected to take over the defensive play-calling duties against TCU. That would put the 74-year-old head coach in charge of a unit that has already spent weeks preparing without its defensive coordinator.

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“As for Steve Belichick, he obviously did not make the trip for UNC today. Look for Bill Belichick to be the play caller,” Thamel said on ESPN’s pre-game show. “I’ve been told that as UNC is going up against Gordon Sammis today. So it’s interesting on the sideline to see Bill Belichick at the helm.”

It is hardly an ordinary way to start Year 2 at North Carolina. UNC first announced Steve Belichick’s medical leave on Aug. 6. Bill gave almost nothing away at the time. Steve, 39, had just entered his second season as UNC’s defensive coordinator after spending the previous season in the same role at Washington.

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Before that, he spent more than a decade working on his father’s staff with the New England Patriots. Bill said then that he hoped his son would return soon, but he could not provide a timetable because it was a medical matter. Three weeks later, there is still no update. But that’s probably not a new thing for Belichick.

Bill Belichick has spent his entire coaching career around defense. He has called defensive plays in the NFL and won two Super Bowls as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator. He also has experience taking control of a defense when circumstances require it. The opponent is not exactly forgiving.

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TCU destroyed North Carolina 48-14 in Belichick’s first game as a college head coach last September. The Horned Frogs scored 41 straight points after UNC took an early lead and finished with 542 yards of offense. Turnovers were a huge part of that game. UNC lost two fumbles and threw an interception, with TCU turning turnovers into points, including two defensive touchdowns. The Horned Frogs also ran for 258 yards.

Belichick has spent the week talking about those mistakes and the need to prevent explosive plays. Now he has to make the calls himself. TCU has a new offensive coordinator, Gordon Sammis, and a new quarterback, Jaden Craig. UNC is also breaking in a new QB while trying to build on a defense that finished last season much better than it started.