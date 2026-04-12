Bill Belichick Makes Surprise Appearance at Major Chapel Hill Event With Jordon Hudson

When Bill Belichick arrived at UNC, sellout crowds filled the stadiums, Orange County’s economy received an added boost, and football began to flourish. That frenzy was extended to baseball this weekend when Kenan Stadium hosted two games between Savannah and Texas. To add a cherry on top of the cake, the UNC head coach made an appearance and sent the 50,000-strong crowd into a frenzy.

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“Now, coming to coach for your Bananas, a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach of your UNC Tar Heels. Let’s hear it for Coach Bill Belichick,” announced Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas, before the game. Belichick, wearing a blue-colored hoodie with a ‘Bananas’ logo on the chest, entered the stadium waving his hat to the crowd. He shook the pitcher’s hands and stood on the sidelines, watching the pitcher deliver the first pitch.

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But as the batter hit the pitch, a furious Belichick sped into the field and showed the yellow flag to the game’s umpire. The crowd erupted with laughter watching Belichick throw a penalty flag, football-style. It was a perplexing decision for the umpire, but how could he have denied a review to the NFL’s GOAT? To everyone’s surprise, officials reviewed the play and overturned the on-field double-play call.

Belichick waved his hands in the air in celebration, as he has always done in football, capping off an uproarious act that only boosted his acting credibility. But the UNC head coach didn’t go to the game alone. His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also made it to Kenan Stadium. The on-field camera showed the duo chatting up, as Hudson wore the Bananas’ yellow-colored top and black pants, smiling with Belichick on the sidelines.

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Bill Belichick’s appearance at the Banana Ball game is a welcome shift from his earlier woes at UNC. Last year, the Tar Heels managed just 4 wins, and Belichick has been under scrutiny ever since. To amend the woes, he has brought in a new offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, and also fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. Belichick has also added 20 transfers, including 3 QBs, in addition to the 40 freshman commits arriving in the 2026 cycle.

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Despite that pressure, Belichick seems to be enjoying his time with Hudson. The couple was in Maine two months ago, voicing fishermen’s concerns after the federal “Maine Sea Grant” program was abruptly cut. Since Hudson grew up in Maine and her parents were fishermen, the cause was deeply personal to her, and with Bill Belichick flying with her for the event, it surely brought added spotlight on the fishermen’s concerns.

How are ACC programs banking on Savannah Bananas’ popularity?

The Savannah Bananas are now a viral sensation in America. Their popularity has skyrocketed for their fast-paced, nuanced version of baseball, played under altered rules. By now, the Bananas boast over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube, where they livestream games for free. They use special features, hilarious skits, and choreographed performances to attract eyeballs. So, programs hosting the games also get an added boost to their town’s local economy.

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“This is a landmark weekend for Orange County,” D.R. Bryan, Chair of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau, said. “Welcoming 50,000 fans each day and more than 100,000 guests over the course of the weekend to Kenan Stadium is something our community has never experienced at this scale.”

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ACC programs like UNC, Florida State, and Clemson are riding the Banana League’s massive popularity. Last year, Clemson allowed the Savannah Bananas to use their football stadium for free, even though it had to cover expenses such as fire support and security. Despite that, Dabo Swinney’s program managed to raise $250,000 by keeping only gameday alcohol revenue. Watching the opportunity reap financial rewards in the offseason, UNC is now riding a similar bandwagon.