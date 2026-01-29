Bill Belichick Makes Urgent Move for 4-Star Recruit With Offers from Penn State & 22 Other FBS Schools

Bill Belichick isn’t willing to let his reported Pro Football Hall of Fame snub affect his recruiting efforts for the University of North Carolina. Although he ended last season with a mere 4–8 record with the Tar Heels, the North Carolina head coach appears to have doubled down on the idea that results won’t slow his momentum. On that note, Belichick is reportedly immediately zeroing in on Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day 4-star DE Mekai Brown.

On Wednesday, Rivals reported that Bill Belichick became the latest head coach to visit the elite EDGE, making a trip to Connecticut to see him in person.

Brown shared the visit with a photo alongside Bill Belichick, captioned, “Thank you Coach [Bill Belichick] and [Michael Lombardi] for coming by today!!!”

With that stop, North Carolina officially entered a heavyweight recruiting race, because over the past few weeks, Brown has welcomed a steady stream of blue-blood programs. The list includes PSU, OSU, UCLA, Notre Dame, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky, South Carolina, Syracuse, and more.

A reported 23 programs are fighting for a seat at Brown’s table, but Belichick at least brings a key advantage. He’s got deep Northeast roots, but still, the numbers show a tough road. On3’s RPM gives Rutgers a 28.8% edge to land the blue-chip defensive end, with Penn State close behind at 17.1%. Now, if Belichick wants to flip the script, it will take a serious push. And if that push lands, it could be a major boost for UNC, as he has the potential to build momentum.

This month alone, he’s been a magnet for college coaches, with the production backing up the hype. In just nine games as a junior, he piled up 68 tackles and finished with 10 sacks. Then the rankings tell the same story. Brown sits at No. 32 nationally and No. 5 among EDGE defenders in the Rivals300. In the Rivals Industry Ranking, he checks in at No. 7 in his position.

As he emerges as one of the premier defensive prospects in the 2027 class, Bill Belichick has plenty to sell. Surely, his debut season with the Tar Heels didn’t unfold as planned, but the head coach has once again built an NFL-style staff designed to attract elite talent and offer a clear development path to the next level.

Yes, the NFL and college games are different, and pro concepts don’t always translate. But this time, Belichick looks fully committed, bolstering his staff with proven names like OC Bobby Petrino, DC Steve Belichick, and others. That structure could give UNC an edge over other programs in the hunt for Brown.

While the Tar Heels officially entered the race on Jan. 12 with an offer that firmly put them in the mix, the edge rusher is clear about what he’s looking for when he steps onto a campus.

“When I visit, I just want to see what it’s like; can I envision myself there? Is it something I want to make happen? Each of these schools develops players really well, and I’m excited to see them all,” he said.

Here’s the key: if Belichick’s NFL pedigree can impress this 4-star DE, UNC could become a true contender. But only time will tell. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels’ head coach has already landed some key pieces for the upcoming season.

Bill Belichick knows the winning ways on the recruiting trail

Although the 2025 season wasn’t exactly what UNC envisioned for Belichick’s debut, the Tar Heels showed they could still make waves in recruiting. UNC assembled a massive 40-man class, one of the biggest in the nation, and it wasn’t all numbers. 10 of the top signees finished as four-stars, proving the quality matched the quantity.

Standout defensive prospects include 4-star LB Calvin Thomas, DL Vodney Cleveland, LB DQ Forkpa, and DL Trashawn Ruffin, a group of signings that signals Belichick isn’t just thinking short term. Despite that, off the field, setbacks followed.

In a report, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham claimed Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. It was his first year of eligibility, and the news was a shocking revelation for many people. That’s especially because of his six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, a 333–178 record, and two championships as the Giants’ DC.

But despite the Hall of Fame disappointment, Belichick is laser-focused on the future. He’s already laying the foundation for UNC’s 2026 season, blending his NFL pedigree with college recruiting savvy. Now, setbacks don’t define him, but building a championship-caliber program does.