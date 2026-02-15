Bill Belichick’s New UNC QB Is an NCAA Record Holder – but Also Has One Glaring Issue

After a disappointing 4-win season for UNC, Bill Belichick in 2025 is now going all-in to bounce back. The head coach has brought in 19 transfer portal players, and among them, two are QBs. Never mind, he has a 17th-ranked 2026 recruiting class. However, the 8-time Super Bowl winner isn’t stopping at that and brought in another QB, who is also an NCAA record holder.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, UNC has landed its third QB from the portal in Western Carolina’s Taron Dickens. The 5’11” and 180 lbs redshirt junior passed 3,508 yards last season at an impressive 74.2% efficiency. In doing that, he also broke the NCAA record for most consecutive pass completions, completing his first 46 passes against Wofford in 2025.

Despite being suspended for the initial three games of the 2025 season due to academic violations, Dickens had some of the best performances for the FCS team. In just his first game against Samford, Dickens completed 76.1% of his passes and earned a 225.4 QB rating. Thereafter, his game against Campbell on the road saw him accumulate a total of 427 yards for four touchdowns. Thereafter, the 180 lbs QB continued his prolific run despite a perceived weak frame.

Against Wofford in the third game, Dickens scripted history and totaled 378 passing yards on the road. He had a stellar 94.6% accuracy in the game as he sealed his NCAA record for consecutive completions. Apart from Dickens’ passing prowess, he also rushed for 321 yards in the season and can be an favored dual threat for UNC in the 2026 season.

In his 2024 season, Dickens took over the team as QB1 late in the season and still managed to notch 1,428 passing yards. Despite a dominant Western Carolina career, critics have raised concerns about the QB’s frame and his suitability in a power-4 offense from an FCS team. Even though Dickens is listed as a 5’11” QB, he is often speculated to have a smaller frame, hovering around 5’9″ and 5’8″. The frame concerns have been repeatedly cited as a barrier to success at higher levels.

Taron Dickens faces an uphill battle at UNC

The defensive linemen at the power four levels are easily above 6’2″, and the offensive linemen’s heights at North Carolina average at 6’4″. That would disable Dicken from seeing the field clearly with a shorter frame, and that was one of the reasons he had no takers till now in the transfer portal. Apart from that, his 180 lbs size can be a barrier, as linemen easily weigh above 250 lbs, and he would need extremely efficient O-line protection.

Apart from Dickens’ frame, arm strength is touted to be another problem in his game. Critics point to his “weak” arm in a dink and dunk Leach-style offense. Additionally, the Miami, Florida, native also had some ball security issues and had three fumbles along with three interceptions in seven games in 2024. Lastly is of course the skepticism surrounding Dickens’ fit in Bobby Petrino’s offense at UNC.

Petrino is widely renowed as an offensive maestro, who produces high-scoring and explosive offenses. The new UNC OC requires his QBs to have a quick release and distribute the ball efficiently rather than going for deep routes. That alone can alleviate some concerns around Dickens’ fit in Petrino’s offense. However, the Miami native’s frame will still be a hindering factor in running Petrino’s pro-style elements.

Of course, Dickens won’t be a QB1 outright after transferring. He will likely undergo a QB battle with former Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards and former Aggies signal-caller Miles O’ Neill. Yet, with Dickens’ dominant stats throughout his college career, he will always seem like a reliable QB for UNC in crucial moments if required.