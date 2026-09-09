Bill Belichick Punished For Past UNC Violations, Forced to Scrap Major Week 2 Event

The script was finally changing for Bill Belichick. After last year’s 48-14 embarrassment against TCU, UNC opened 2026 with a statement victory. Then came the shocks. Michael Lombardi was gone, Steve Belichick remained away, and now another penalty has struck, preventing the Tar Heels from hosting unofficial recruits on Saturday.

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According to Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels will not be able to host recruits for unofficial visits on Saturday, September 12, following a self-reported recruiting violation from last season. The team, which is currently 1-0, will still make its home debut against FCS opponent East Tennessee State at Kenan Stadium in Week 2.

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“As a result, we are unable to host unofficial visits this weekend versus ETSU. We are still permitted to host official visits this weekend, but have decided as a program to concentrate our official visits on the remaining five home games,” University spokesperson Kevin Best told Inside Carolina.

Traditionally, visitors meet with the staff, watch warmups from the sidelines, and attend the game. However, UNC will not host any visitors for Saturday’s game. The good news, though, is that several recruits are expected to visit UNC in the near future during other home games this season.

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Under NCAA guidelines, universities can cover certain expenses during an official visit, including lodging, meals, entertainment, and admission to games. However, during an unofficial visit, athletes generally have to pay for their own expenses.

Schools may host only one official visit per athlete, but there is no limit on the number of unofficial visits an athlete can take. During unofficial visits, recruits cannot speak with coaches, as that is part of the rule.

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It must be noted that the violation involving North Carolina is unrelated to cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins, whose previous suspension over extra-benefit rules was later cleared by the university.

Ahead of UNC’s matchup against ETSU, Bill Belichick addressed questions about NCAA regulations and the program’s adherence to those rules during his weekly press conference.

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“I’m aware of all the NCAA rules,” he said. “I mean, I can’t tell you that I know the rulebook word for word. But, yeah.”

When asked whether he believes the program properly follows NCAA guidelines, Belichick expressed, “Yeah, totally.”

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As of September 9, there are 17 commits in UNC’s 2027 recruiting class, including two four-star players and 15 three-star players. According to 247Sports, the class is currently ranked No. 43. That is significantly worse than the Tar Heels’ No. 19 rank for its 2026 class.

However, the national signing day is still months away. Bill Belichick will have enough time to attract high school prospects, and more wins during the 2026 season will help with that.

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But there is another roadblock. When UNC hired Belichick, he brought in GM Michael Lombardi, who promised to turn the program into the 33rd NFL team. High school and portal recruiting improved in Belichick’s second year. But with Lombardi gone, there is an air of uncertainty.

Bill Belichick reveals what’s next for North Carolina’s General Manager position

After Michael Lombardi left the program following months of scrutiny, UNC is now without a general manager. Bill Belichick’s first major hire helped establish the program’s college football operations, but the head coach has temporarily redistributed Lombardi’s responsibilities. So, what’s next?

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“That’s kind of the way it’s been here for the last few weeks. So we’ve kind of redistributed some things,” Belichick said during UNC’s weekly game-week press conference on Monday, September 7. “We’ll continue to stay with that for the time being.”

When asked to provide any updates on the hiring of the new general manager, Bill Belichick shrugged it off, stating that there are “no updates” on the matter. He further added, “If we do, you’ll be the first to know.”

UNC might be performing better, but the foundation of the team appears to be breaking apart from within. Will they be able to save the program before it requires a complete reset?