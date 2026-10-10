Bill Belichick Refuses to Get Carried Away in Blunt QB Admission After UNC Win: “Worse”

After back-to-back losses, Bill Belichick had one message for his Tar Heels: no more slipping up. UNC answered the call, battling past the Pittsburgh Panthers to secure Belichick’s first road win over a ranked opponent as a head coach. It was a statement victory by any measure, but the celebrations might have to wait.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Gutsy performance. Just kept battling. Pittsburgh’s a good football team. They’re well-coached and, some big plays in the game both ways. So luckily, we made a couple more than they did. It was a weird flow of a game,” said the head coach in conversation with ESPN on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when asked how UNC mounted the comeback after a dismal first quarter and the QB play, Bill Belichick had just one word.

“Well, the first quarter was worse. Yeah, we just kept hanging in there. We made a couple of big plays, and then, they made a couple too. You know, they’re a good football team,” the head coach added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tar Heels had looked lost early on, and the opening 15 minutes were nothing short of a nightmare. Pitt seized control early, grinding out a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive capped by La’Vell Wright’s two-yard touchdown run. UNC struggled to find its footing as the Panthers carried a narrow 10-7 lead into halftime, setting the tone for a tightly contested first half.

Following the opening touchdown, both offenses stalled, trading three consecutive punts before Pitt found its rhythm again in the second quarter. The Panthers marched downfield and settled for a field goal, extending their advantage to 10-0 and piling further pressure on North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tar Heels wasted no time hitting back, marching 75 yards in just five plays before Billy Edwards Jr. connected with Jelani Thurman for a seven-yard touchdown to get UNC on the board.

The third quarter, however, saw the momentum swing dramatically in North Carolina’s favor as the Tar Heels picked off Pitt on consecutive possessions. Greg Smith came up with an interception in the end zone before Tre Miller snatched another pass near midfield, turning the tide of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers briefly reclaimed the lead in the fourth quarter, pushing ahead 17-14. But Billy Edwards Jr. and Shamar Easter struck back immediately, connecting on a 75-yard touchdown pass to swing the momentum back in UNC’s favor.

From there, UNC’s defense slammed the door shut, limiting the Panthers to just 25 yards across their final three drives, all of which ended in failed fourth-down attempts. Even two Edwards interceptions failed to derail the Tar Heels’ comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the victory was certainly impressive, the Tar Heels were far from flawless. And let’s not forget one of the biggest reasons the Pittsburgh Panthers stormed to a 5-0 start this season: star quarterback Mason Heintschel.

After a breakout freshman campaign last year, Heintschel continued to deliver this season, posting an impressive 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with their star quarterback out, the Panthers’ offensive firepower took a significant hit. Yet, even without their biggest weapon, Pitt refused to go down without a fight, managing to keep the Tar Heels at bay for stretches and making them work for every inch of their victory.

With Duke looming next, Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels must confront their shortcomings and address the cracks in their game. Belichick, however, appears ready to get to work.

“We’ve just got to get ready for Duke,” Belichick said.