Bill Belichick Reportedly Lining for Sensational NFL Return as $1M UNC Security Not Enough

Bill Belichick might be coaching college football at North Carolina right now. But the NFL hasn’t completely closed the door on one of the greatest coaches in league history. But there’s still buzz around the 72-year-old legend returning to the sidelines where he built his dynasty. NFL insider Josina Anderson dropped some news this week that should have fans’ ears perking up.

Anderson wrote on Twitter, “NEW: I’m told ‘at least two NFL teams’ are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick, behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach jobs this Carousel season, per a league source. ‘A third team could also enter the mix,’ with desires to talk, particularly if one specific personnel change is made under ownership, the source added.

“Side note: There’s more to the story of why Belichick did not end up head coaching another NFL team a couple seasons ago–with his own desires & preferences regarding workplace dynamics playing more into a part of it, than I think has been discussed, publicly known, or given real credence. At any rate, Belichick still has deep respect from a number of owners across the league, and that is what matters.”

The real question is, why didn’t Belichick land an NFL job when he was actively looking after parting ways with New England following the 2023 season? The answer is more complicated than just teams not wanting him.

The Atlanta Falcons famously brought him in for interviews. Owner Arthur Blank seemed smitten at first, but things fell apart once team executives got deeper into conversations. According to reports, Belichick made it clear he wanted to bring his trusted circle of former Patriots assistants with him, and the Falcons got cold feet about essentially becoming “Patriots South.” Teams weren’t just worried about his age or his infamous need for control. They were concerned about his workplace dynamics and whether he’d actually collaborate with existing front office structures.

The interesting thing is, Belichick’s contract with North Carolina includes some eyebrow-raising language that suggests this college gig might just be a pit stop. He’s got a $10 million buyout if he leaves before June 1, 2025. But that drops to just $1 million after the 2025 season wraps up. That’s not exactly an “I’m here for the long haul” kind of deal.

Belichick has publicly insisted he’s committed to UNC. He released a statement on 14th November saying he has “not and will not pursue any NFL head-coaching vacancies.” The reality is that Belichick went to college football partly because he realized he was a long shot in the NFL hiring cycle. At 72 years old, he couldn’t afford to sit out another year and risk never coaching again. He’s just 14 wins shy of breaking Don Shula’s all-time NFL coaching wins record. And you’ve got to believe that milestone is still eating at him.​

Torre Pulls Back the Curtain on Why NFL Teams Passed

Anderson’s reporting suggests some NFL teams might still be interested in talking to Belichick. But journalist Pablo Torre has been pulling no punches about why the legendary coach struck out during the last hiring cycle.

On the ‘Joe Budden Pod’, Torre dropped some brutal truth bombs that help explain the hesitation around bringing Belichick back. “What NFL teams told me is that what they stopped trusting was Bill Belichick’s ability to surround himself with the right people. In other words, they didn’t trust who he would bring into the building,” Torre said.

Torre also took aim at Belichick’s coaching tree, saying, “Bill Belichick’s coaching tree is… it’s nonexistent. All these guys try to do Bill Belichick karaoke when they get a full-time job, and they fail.” The examples he cited hit hard. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are getting offensive coordinator opportunities despite having little experience on that side of the ball. These moves made NFL franchises seriously question Belichick’s judgment.​

Torre even went as far as to quote Patriots owner Bob Kraft calling Belichick an “idiot savant.” He added his own commentary, “We are seeing the idiot in control.” That’s a pretty harsh assessment, but the numbers back up some of Torre’s criticism.

Belichick went 29-39 and struggled to find a competitive quarterback when he was without Tom Brady for four seasons. Torre’s point is that without the right people around him, Belichick’s weaknesses get exposed. And now at UNC, sitting at 4-7 and missing bowl eligibility in his first season, those same concerns are playing out in real time.