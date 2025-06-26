Bill Belichick’s UNC Gets Big Commitment News for 2026 Defensive Target

Bill Belichick is back—but this time, it’s college. Starting his coaching journey back in 1975, the legendary coach took over at North Carolina, stepping in for Mack Brown. And he didn’t come to play around. “We’re going to be the 33rd NFL team,” Belichick declared, setting a new tone in Chapel Hill. So, the Belichick era is about precision, pro-level structure, and serious recruiting heat. One player feeling that impact? A four-star safety out of Jackson (Ala.) High. His 2026 journey has been a rollercoaster—first committing to Alabama in May 2024, flipping to UCF in July, then reopening things in November. As a true chess piece in the secondary, he narrowed it down to FSU, Florida, Ole Miss, and UNC. Now, the wait is over. The No. 39-ranked safety has made his decision.

Jamarrion Gordon took his time—and his visits. The four-star safety made the rounds to his final four schools, hitting every stop except FSU. But one visit stood out. Just days after returning from Chapel Hill, Gordon made it official. On Wednesday, the hard-hitting defensive back committed to North Carolina, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “It came down to the coaching staff,” Gordon told Rivals. “I know they’re gonna develop me.” So, with Gordon on board, Bill Belichick just added a major piece to his defensive future—and sent a message across the recruiting trail.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

AD

“They know what it really takes to get there,” said Jamarrion Gordon. And by there, he meant the NFL. That belief sealed the deal. Yes, UNC’s staff is loaded with pro pedigree—decades of NFL experience between coaches and ex-players turned mentors. It’s a true next-level blueprint in Chapel Hill. But the Tar Heels surged late for Gordon, Rivals’ No. 16 safety in the 2026 class. As a versatile playmaker, he starred on both sides of the ball during Jackson High’s title run last fall. Now, he’s bringing that same edge to Bill Belichick’s defense.

So, standing at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Jamarrion Gordon is the latest big win for UNC. He becomes the 3rd four-star commit in the Tar Heels’ 2026 class—and a key piece on defense. Ranked No. 17 in Alabama and the No. 39 safety nationally, Gordon brings toughness, range, and big-game experience. He made not one, but 2 OVs to Chapel Hill. And the second trip? That’s when it clicked. Just days later, he shut it down and picked the Heels.

With Gordon now on board, Bill Belichick’s 2026 recruiting class has broken into the top 20 of 247Sports’ national rankings. The Tar Heels are sitting strong with 23 commitments and momentum on their side. Gordon, a two-way standout in high school, will zero in on safety in Chapel Hill. It’s a perfect fit. UNC has made defense a priority under Bill Belichick, and adding a playmaker like Gordon checks a major box.

Belichick knows what elite defense looks like—he built his NFL legacy on it. Now, he’s doing the same at the college level. As Gordon put it best, saying, “Why not go play for one of the greatest defensive coaches in the world?” But the real reason might go beyond just chasing an NFL dream — Bill Belichick’s UNC gave him plenty to think about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bill Belichick’s pitch to the 2026 safety

Bill Belichick’s pitch to the 2026 safety wasn’t just talk—it was felt the moment Jamarrion Gordon arrived. “As soon as I stepped foot on campus, all attention was on me,” said Gordon. So, from the staff to the atmosphere, everything screamed next level. But Belichick and his crew made sure Gordon knew he wasn’t just a recruit—he was a priority. And that personal touch? It hit differently.

Well, during his visit to Chapel Hill this month, Jamarrion Gordon felt the energy right away. The coaches rolled out the red carpet. The fans showed love. And the atmosphere? Electric. “Since then, they’ve stayed in contact every single day… Whenever they played Duke in basketball, the fans and the coaches really made me feel home … I didn’t wanna leave them, so I’ve been knowing that was my home ever since,” said Gordon. So, from that moment on, UNC wasn’t just another option—it was home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s the twist—Alabama had their shot at Jamarrion Gordon. But they couldn’t close the deal. Enter Bill Belichick. Just like his days with the Patriots, Belichick saw an opening and pounced. With Nick Saban now retired, the Crimson Tide is under new leadership. Kalen DeBoer has done well on the trail, but he’s not Saban. Not yet. And while Bama missed, UNC made the flip. Belichick turned a former Tide lean into a Tar Heel believer. Now, let’s see what Bill Belichick brings next to UNC’s rising dynasty.