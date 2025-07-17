Bill Belichick’s UNC Leads ACC in 2026 Class After Flipping Longtime OSU Commit Jakob Weatherspoon

Big flip alert in the 2026 cycle. But Jakob Weatherspoon isn’t just flipping schools, he’s flipping momentum. Ranked No. 177 overall and the No. 17 safety in the 2026 cycle by Rivals, the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder instantly becomes a top-tier get for UNC. He now stands as the second-highest-ranked commit in the Tar Heels’ class, trailing only four-star wideout Keeyun Chapman. And the buzz is growing…

Just this week, he cracked the top 15 at his position, coming in at No. 11 in the initial Rivals300 rankings. But the headliner? 4-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon from Avon, Ohio, has decommitted from OSU and is headed south. He told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday that he’s flipping to UNC. Although Weatherspoon had been locked in with the Buckeyes since Jan. 2, now he’s ready to leave his home state behind and become a key piece in Bill Belichick’s rising class in Chapel Hill. So, the Tar Heels just made a serious statement. But hold on; his commitment sparked major waves at UNC.

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina now leads the ACC in total commits for the 2026 class with a staggering 33 pledges, including seven four-stars. According to Rivals’ industry rankings, the Tar Heels sit at No. 4 in the ACC, but here’s the kicker: they have the most No. 1-ranked commits at their positions in the conference. Yes, Jakob Weatherspoon joins an impressive group that includes 4-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin out of North Duplin High School in Mount Olive, N.C., Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star QB Travis Burgess, and Rolesville (N.C.) four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes.

Although Griffin-Haynes briefly decommitted during the coaching transition from Mack Brown to Belichick, on June 5, he and his twin brother, Jayden Griffin-Haynes, both jumped back on board. Adding to the momentum, Jackson (Miss.) Wesson three-star WR O’Mari Johnson joined the class earlier this month. So, this isn’t just a rebuild, it’s a Belichick blueprint in full effect.

Now, Weatherspoon marks the fourth blue-chip prospect to join UNC’s 2026 class in July that already features Rivals’ four-star LB Calvin Thomas out of Houston Cy-Ranch, dynamic pass-catcher Keeyun Chapman, and Bluffton (S.C.) standout WR Carnell Warren. With their additions, UNC’s class now boasts seven four-star recruits, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Not long ago, he was weighing offers from blue-bloods like Notre Dame, PSU, and Michigan before committing to OSU in January. But then came a quiet offer from North Carolina in late February. Fast forward five months, and the Tar Heels pulled off one of the most surprising flips of the 2026 cycle. Honestly, chalk it up as another power move from Bill Belichick, who’s already stirring the pot in the ACC.

Now, while UNC’s head coach is building serious momentum on the recruiting trail, he’s also firing back at remarks made by his former boss.

UNC head coach’s fiery response

Tension is brewing between 2 legends. Yes, comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently stirred the pot, and Bill Belichick isn’t staying silent. Kraft claimed he took a “big risk” hiring Belichick back in 2000. At that time, Belichick had just been named HC of the New York Jets, only to famously resign after one day to take over in New England. Although what followed was historic—24 seasons, six Super Bowl titles, and one of the greatest dynasties the NFL has ever seen. But now, looking back, Belichick sees things differently.

In his eyes, he took the bigger gamble by walking away from the Jets and betting on the Patriots. And he’s not afraid to say it. “As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job,” stated Belichick. “I already had an opportunity to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable.” Okay, back in 1999, Belichick was handpicked by Bill Parcells to succeed him as Jets HC. But just one day later, Belichick shocked the football world, resigning on the spot and heading to New England. And the rest is NFL history.

Well, Belichick didn’t stop there; he made it clear that taking over in New England came with plenty of red flags. “I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots’ coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations and the media, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles,” added Belichick.”I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success.” But Kraft’s version of the “risk” tells a different story.

His comments were focused more on the deal he had to make to pry Belichick away from New York. Because both Parcells and the Jets insisted Belichick was still under contract, and they demanded compensation. So, for Kraft, the gamble was financial. But for Belichick, it was foundational. Now, with just one month to go until kickoff, UNC’s head coach is locked in on the 2025 season.