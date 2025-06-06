Bill Belichick Scores Double In-State Commitments as UNC Makes Big Jump in Recruitment Rankings

Legendary coach Bill Belichick is heading to Chapel Hill — and the buzz is real. After a rough 6-7 season, the Tar Heels are ready for a serious shake-up. Who better than a six-time Super Bowl champion to lead the charge? However, college football is a different beast. But Belichick isn’t backing down. He’s already making waves on the recruiting trail, pulling in top talent like a pro. The message is clear: North Carolina is building something big — and fast.

Recruiting is the name of the game in CFB — and under Bill Belichick, North Carolina is winning big. The Hall of Famer wasted no time turning up the heat in his first offseason. Four-star QB Bryce Baker, a top-80 national talent, stayed loyal through the coaching change. Belichick stacked the trenches with four-star DE Austin Alexander and transfer studs like UConn’s Pryce Yates and Washington’s All-American LB Khmori House. He added firepower with OL Christo Kelly, EDGE Melkart Abou-Jaoude, and playmakers like Miles McVay and Aziah Johnson. Even better? He kept key veterans from leaving. With recruiting rolling and the roster stacked, UNC is back in business.

Recruitment Edits!!!! (STEEZO) just dropped some heat on IG — and Tar Heel Nation is fired up. Bill Belichick and UNC scored big on Thursday, landing 4-star twin brothers Zavion and Jayden Griffin-Haynes out of Rolesville, N.C. These local stars made it official after their fourth visit to Chapel Hill this offseason. They’ve been around the program, caught multiple games last year, and clearly loved what they saw. So, Belichick’s recruiting game? Already elite.

View this post on Instagram

The Griffin-Hayes twins are a massive win for Belichick and the Tar Heels, especially after UNC struck out on another pair of in-state twins earlier this year. Zavion, a 6’6″, 235-pound force off the edge, had nearly 45 offers. Powerhouses like Duke, Miami, Georgia, and NC State were all in the mix. But he chose Chapel Hill. On the flip side, Jayden, at 6’3″ and 200 pounds, brings speed, versatility, and nasty angles to the UNC defense. Together, the twins are game-changers. And with Belichick calling the shots, this is just the beginning.

Zavion, ranked No. 256 nationally in the 2026 class by 247Sports, headlines the twin duo, while Jayden checks in at No. 723. Zavion originally committed to UNC under Mack Brown but hit pause after the coaching change. Now, with Belichick in charge, he’s all in again. “It is great to be committed to North Carolina and to be going to the same school as my brother. It came down to development, relationships and academics for me. I am planning to come in, work hard and play early,” said Zavion. So, the twins bring power, promise, and pure Carolina pride.

But this time, Zavion’s commitment feels different. There’s a whole new energy in Chapel Hill — and the Griffin-Hayes twins feel it. “North Carolina is going in the right direction. Things are so different than they were when I committed to coach Brown last year. Coach Belichick and his staff are getting the right guys, the staff is going to develop the players and the program is going to turn around,” said Zavion. So, the culture has shifted, and the vibe is real. Following that, Zavion said, “Chapel Hill is the spot to be. I get to stay home, play for a great staff and be one of the hometown kids that the fans love. The environment has changed and I get to be a part of it.” Honestly, the Tar Heels aren’t just rebuilding — they’re rebranding.

Yup. Look, if playing together was the goal, the Griffin-Hayes twins had plenty of big-time options. Texas A&M, Florida, and FSU all came calling. But they chose to stay home and rock Carolina blue. Their decision isn’t just a win for family — it’s a massive boost for UNC. The twins bring star power to the Tar Heel defense. And with their commitment, North Carolina takes a major leap in the recruiting rankings. Simply put, Belichick’s momentum is real — and Chapel Hill is starting to feel like a destination.

Bill Belichick ignites a new era

The Griffin-Hayes twins fit the Belichick blueprint perfectly — long, athletic, and built to disrupt. Originally recruited by Geoff Collins, the twins remained top targets when Belichick and his son Steve took over. This isn’t new territory for Bill — he’s coached legends like Lawrence Taylor and molded stars like Mike Vrabel and Jahlani Tavai. Now, he’s bringing that same defensive DNA to Chapel Hill. So, the message is clear: the Belichick era at UNC is just getting started.

Now, the Griffin-Hayes brothers bring instant star power to UNC’s 2026 class. Their commitment gives Bill Belichick a major boost on the trail. With 17 total pledges now locked in — and 13 ranked inside the top 1,000 nationally — the class is loaded with talent. Thanks to the twins, the Tar Heels now sit at No. 15 in the national rankings and No. 4 in the ACC, per 247Sports. So, Belichick isn’t just recruiting — he’s reloading.

But the Griffin-Hayes twins are just the latest proof — Belichick is heating up in Chapel Hill. Because on May 21, he added 6’5″ QB Travis Burgess to the 2026 class, giving UNC a future star under center. Before that, he pulled off a major flip, stealing four-star DB Trashawn Ruffin from Texas A&M on St. Patrick’s Day. That kind of pull says everything about his early recruiting power. And the ACC is officially on notice. Although Belichick hasn’t coached a snap yet, but he’s already building a roster that screams contender.