Bill Belichick Spent Six Figures on Celebrations Just to See UNC Go 4-8: Report

UNC failed to justify last season’s spending on flashy celebrations. Bill Belichick’s first collegiate chapter with UNC didn’t come cheap, and even with that, there were huge expectations. But the Tar Heels didn’t transform their expectations into on-field success. Still, among CFB’s biggest spenders, UNC ranks second in fireworks spending.

On Monday, CFB Kings shared Greg Chick-designed FOIABall’s public record requests report on X, which featured UNC spending $148K on fireworks during the 2025 season. That’s just $43,000 less than the first-place school, Rutgers, which spent $191K.

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That huge spending by the Tar Heels on fireworks became even more worthless because Belichick’s debut season ended with a 4–8 record. While their on-field performance in 2025 under Belichick’s leadership didn’t match the hype or investment, the coach joined the Tar Heels this past season following the firing of Mack Brown with a five-year contract worth a total of $50 million to build a pro-style culture that mirrors NFL standards.

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In fact, UNC’s general manager, Michael Lombardi, once said the vision was to create something like a “33rd NFL team” within the college ranks. Interestingly, consider that Bill Belichick’s 2025 coaching staff at UNC was heavily reinforced with NFL experience. He brought in talents like former Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens as OC, former Patriots assistant Steve Belichick as DC and LBs coach, and Mike Priefer, who brings over 20 years of NFL experience, as special teams coordinator.

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Despite that, his team struggled primarily against Power Four competition. Last season, the Tar Heels lost the season opener against TCU, 14-48. Then they lost against Clemson, Virginia, and California, with their only wins coming against Charlotte, Syracuse, Stanford, and Richmond (FCS). Yet the first lackluster season in CFB doesn’t prove that Bill Belichick has a lack of potential.

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During his 24-season tenure with the Patriots as both head coach and de facto general manager, Belichick architected a dynasty that won 6 Super Bowls and 9 conference championships with 31 postseason wins. With this kind of talent on display, he earned AP NFL Coach of the Year three times. Still, his NFL nuances might not work out for the Tar Heels.

But the program has trust in him, so he gets another chance to lead UNC in 2026. Even this time, the coach brings in staff with NFL and CFB experience. Still, what’s more attractive this season is his smallest tweak. If there’s one thing history has shown, it’s that it can lead UNC to the biggest transformations.

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Bill Belichick’s new approach for the 2026 season

This time, Bill Belichick stepped onto UNC’s spring practice field with a familiar trademark. In a move that felt straight out of his New England Patriots playbook, the head coach had players practicing in jerseys without numbers.

It’s a subtle but striking twist that instantly caught attention in Chapel Hill. In a sport where identity is stitched onto every jersey, Belichick flipped the script. This wasn’t about secrecy or theatrics; it was about sharpening instincts. By removing numbers, Bill Belichick forced players to communicate, think, and react with precision.

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Yet, one can argue that his debut season with the Tar Heels was a significant disappointment, with his NFL-style approach. Now, whether this removal of numbers works out or not for 2026 success, only time can tell. But inside the program, the message hasn’t wavered.

“All during those stormy times, all during when the boat was getting capsized, when people were attacking us with fake rumors and fake stories all over, nobody’s corrected them yet, but that’s OK, we understand, our players hung together,” said Lombardi.

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Now, with spring practices setting the tone, Bill Belichick is doubling down on the little things.