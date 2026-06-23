Bill Belichick Steals Deion Sanders’ Recruit Days After Committing to Colorado

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders thought he had OL Jaiden Lindsay locked in for 2027 after he committed to Colorado on June 6 following an official visit to Boulder. But less than three weeks later, the Maryland prospect is heading in a different direction, and it started almost by accident.

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“After a great OV weekend at UNC and discussion with my family, I have decided to flip my commitment to the University of North Carolina!” Jaiden Lindsay posted on X.

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For Deion Sanders, it was a painful recruiting loss partly because of the way it unfolded. He traveled to Chapel Hill to watch teammates from Olney, Md., Good Counsel, compete at a camp. But then, he found himself working out for the Tar Heels. After impressing Bill Belichick’s staff, he earned an offer, scheduled an official visit, and flipped his commitment.

“Going there, it had a pro feel the way they do everything there,” he said. “It represents being an actual pro. It matters. They care about the littlest details. From the way they do nutrition to the way they run, it’s just different.”

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Jaiden Lindsay later admitted he wasn’t even thinking about the Tar Heels as a serious option before the camp. But hearing Bill Belichick and GM Michael Lombardi break down his film changed everything.

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“I camped up there and to hear Coach Bill and Coach Lombardi talk about my film, talk about how much I improved, it made me think about actually going on a visit there,” he said. “I was just really going there to be with my team. I was with my team there.”

Bill Belichick’s aura stands out. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach can simply walk into a room, discuss football at a professional level, and a recruit starts rethinking his future. Then there was OL coach Will Friend, whose no-nonsense approach stood out for the 6’3, 300-pound OL.

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“He’s all about business,” he said. “It’s all about football. He’s going to be hard. He’s going to be a hard coach, and that’s what I need. I need that guy that is going to only care about football, and he wants to coach me as hard as he can.”

Aside from the staff and developmental fit, distance also played a major role in Jaiden Lindsay’s flip. Chapel Hill sits about four hours from his home in Waldorf, Maryland, unlike Boulder, which requires crossing multiple time zones.

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“That definitely played a big part,” he admitted. “That’s big for me for my family to come and watch me play on Saturdays. This is a better opportunity for them to come and do that.”

The flip leaves Deion Sanders with another recruiting wound this month. Jaiden Lindsay joins RB Steven Alexis, who recently flipped to Illinois, as a former Colorado commit who changed course. The Buffs now sit with 15 commitments in their 2027 class, including four OLs. Meanwhile, Lindsay becomes the fifth OL in North Carolina’s 2027 class. While the flip stings, Colorado fans are still processing an even bigger loss. Jordan Seaton, a former 5-star OT, recently opened up about his transfer to LSU.

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Jordan Seaton reveals why he left Colorado under Deion Sanders

Maybe the biggest offseason blow to Deion Sanders was when former 5-star OT Jordan Seaton transferred to LSU under Lane Kiffin in January. After all, he was the first top-rated, 5-star OL in program history to sign with Colorado and started 22 games while protecting Shedeur Sanders. When discussing his transfer, he pointed to the Tigers’ developmental structure.

“I think LSU speaks for itself,” he told WAFB-TV reporter Jacques Doucet. “I don’t think we got to go through all the comparisons and all the ‘what makes them better’, ‘what makes this better.’ I think LSU is LSU. And LSU is always going to be LSU.”

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He also credited Lane Kiffin and his long-standing relationship with OL coach Eric Wolford.

“[Kiffin] played a big factor, but not only Lane Kiffin, my O-line coach, Eric Wolford,” he revealed. “Me and Wolf go back years and years and years. I feel like, for me, it was a no-brainer going back to a guy that not only I know that he knows his stuff, but I can trust.”

Despite leaving Boulder, Jordan Seaton remained respectful toward Deion Sanders, thanking him for giving him the opportunity to play alongside stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But based on his comments, he seems quite happy at LSU.

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“Being here is really just different from how we train to how we work,” he added. “We’re big on extras around here. Just doing what’s required is not enough.”

Taken together, Jordan Seaton’s departure and Jaiden Lindsay’s flip reveal something. When programs like North Carolina and LSU start selling pro-style development and proven infrastructure, even Deion Sanders’ recruiting style can face serious competition.