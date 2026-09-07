Bill Belichick Takes Firm Stance on Son Steve’s Future as UNC Bars HC From Addressing Michael Lombardi Situation

UNC and Bill Belichick started the 2026 season on a high note in Ireland with a win over TCU. However, since then, the program has again been embroiled in another matter. UNC GM Michael Lombardi resigned on September 3. Hours later, a WRAL report revealed that the investigation into Lombardi is also looking at whether Steve Belichick used drugs at the facility. Bill Belichick refused to comment on the investigation.

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“Look, I love all my kids. But I’m not going to comment on a medical situation,” Belichick told the media as reported by Michael McCleary on September 7.

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According to CFB insider David Ubben, before the UNC head coach even took to the podium, the program officials announced that, since the investigation into the Tar Heels remains active, Belichick and the players can’t address it.

Ubben also mentioned that around 80% of the questions asked to Belichick during Monday’s press conference concerned the investigation. However, the head coach didn’t provide any substantive answers, according to Ubben.

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Steve Belichick initially stepped away from the team on an indefinite medical leave on August 6. Since then, Bill Belichick has publicly maintained a firm stance that the program expects and wants him back as soon as possible.

However, he has declined to elaborate on the details. He has been treating it strictly as a private medical matter. The defensive coordinator was also unavailable for UNC’s season opener. In his absence, Bill Belichick took over the defensive play-calling against TCU.

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UNC is under an internal investigation into the culture and workplace conduct of its football program under head coach Bill Belichick. UNC hired Independent, outside lawyers to look into the matter.

The primary catalyst was an internal human resources complaint filed against the football general manager, Michael Lombardi. Eventually, it led to him being placed on paid administrative leave on July 27. Now that the investigation is in full swing, Lombardi’s abrupt resignation from his position and his decision to give up the remainder of his contract salary are raising eyebrows.

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Following Lombardi’s departure, university investigators have shifted their focus toward defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Witness interviews have focused on allegations regarding whether Steve Belichick used drugs at university facilities or provided them to a player. None of these allegations has been established as fact. Steve Belichick’s employment contract allows for termination for cause if illicit drug use is proven.

But beyond Steve Belichick’s position, even the head coach’s role has come under scrutiny. If independent investigators find concrete proof that Belichick knew about, participated in, condoned, or failed to properly report the alleged illicit drug use by his son Steve, UNC has the legal right to fire him immediately.

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On his part, Bill Belichick has publicly defended the program. He vouches for the fact that they maintain an environment of compliance. He will make any necessary corrections once the independent findings are complete. In the meantime, the university has issued a strict gag order, barring all players, coaches, and staff from discussing the ongoing situation publicly.