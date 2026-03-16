Bill Belichick to Continue Quirky Patriots Tradition as UNC Camp Leaks Major Intel

Bill Belichick’s debut season at UNC was one he’d rather forget. Poised to bring an NFL-style functioning to a CFB program, the campaign never got going. As the Tar Heels look to take off in the former New England head coach’s second year, the latter is retaining some of his traditions that he implemented last year.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach has long followed certain traditions from his NFL days, and he plans to continue them with the Tar Heels. Yes, the long-standing tradition of players practicing without jersey numbers. This unusual method is something Bill Belichick has followed everywhere he has coached.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per On3, UNC’s spring practice is once again expected to feature jerseys with no numbers. A UNC official confirmed that the tradition will continue from last season for this spring. But why does Belichick prefer this method of practicing with jerseys without numbers?

ADVERTISEMENT

A number usually becomes a part of a player’s identity and starts to hold special meaning. These numbers are usually picked by players, not randomly, and often have personal stories attached to them. And players choose their numbers for different reasons. Some pick them to honor a favorite player, and some pick them to follow a superstition or continue a tradition connected to their team or program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick does not believe that jersey numbers should matter during practice. In fact, he prefers this method because it keeps the focus on the team rather than individual identity. This approach means players first have to prove themselves on the practice field before earning the right to choose their number. This method worked for Belichick in the NFL, but not in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, that would be an understatement, as the head coach saw his team finish 14th in the ACC. And the problems seemed to be rooted in disciplinary issues, a divided locker room, and reports of a toxic environment, melting any hopes UNC fans had for Belichick’s first season as a head coach.

Now, Coach Belichick hopes to forget his debut collegiate season. And with the jersey-no-number tradition continuing, it seems Belichick would be hungry to prove that he still has it as a coach. And sources inside the team reveal that Belichick knows where he went wrong last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Belichick has taken steps to ensure a much better UNC this season

On3 also reported that Bill Belichick acknowledged where things went wrong last season. Even though UNC had what many considered an easier schedule, the team still struggled to win games. And the issue came down to UNC’s recruiting strategy. Belichick and general manager and longtime friend Michael Lombardi focused more on building a strong high school recruiting class than on relying heavily on the transfer portal.

Last season, UNC brought in 37 transfers as part of a massive 70-player overhaul. The team was starkly different from what it was under Mack Brown a season ago. However, during the course of the season, Coach Belichick had the time to pursue high school recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

That showed in UNC’s 2026 class, which saw them sign 39 players. The class ranked 12th nationally and 3rd in the ACC. It also meant that the program didn’t have to over-rely on the portal. Instead of 37, UNC brought in just 18 transfers during the winter windows, with the aim to build the spine of the team.

Now it seems Belichick has adjusted his approach after gaining experience in college football. He believes the best method is to build a foundation with young high school players while also adding talent through the transfer portal. According to sources, many people around the program believe the talent level is much better than it was last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that, UNC fans may finally get to see the version of the program that was expected last season.