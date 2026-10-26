Bill Belichick Torches ACC After UNC’s Heartbreaking Collapse Ends Syracuse’s 11-Game Conference Skid: “Do The Right Thing”

Did Syracuse really get those two points? That is the question still bothering Tar Heels fans after the Orange edged UNC 31-30 in overtime. Syracuse finally ended its 11-game conference losing streak, but the disputed two-point conversion has turned the victory into a talking point. Now, Bill Belichick has entered the conversation, and he has a message for the ACC.

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When asked to comment on the controversial two-point conversion, Bill Belichick admitted that no one had a clear look at what actually happened. The second-year head coach stressed that while pylon cameras were better than nothing, the real problem was the lack of multiple camera angles to settle such crucial calls.

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“Pylon cameras are better than nothing, but that’s not the answer either,” Belichick told the reporters. “I think you need a little more height than that, personally. But look, that’s not my decision.”

Belichick said he has long pushed for more cameras along the sidelines, goal lines and end lines, dating back to his appointment as New England Patriots head coach in the early 2000s. He also pointed out that other major conferences use additional camera angles to improve replay reviews.

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“I think it would be good for the game to get a definitive look at every play like that. If he scored, he scored. If he didn’t score, he didn’t score. Just put a camera there and get it right,” Belichick said.

On fourth-and-goal in overtime, Steve Angeli connected with Calvin Russell III for a four-yard score, bringing Syracuse within a point at 30-29 and setting up the play that would decide a controversial game. Rather than settle for a tie, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown opted for a two-point conversion.

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Angeli moved to his right, and Russell extended toward the front-right pylon, which sent the play to review. The ruling on the field stayed, and Belichick made no argument that it was incorrect.

The ruling certainly raised questions, as Syracuse’s own coverage suggested that Russell had barely crossed the goal line. However, the replay footage offered no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

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UNC and the ACC have not publicly pushed for an investigation, which has left upset fans demanding answers online. Belichick did not blame the officials, but he has called out the conference for failing to invest in technology that could help prevent similar controversies in the future.

“That’s what I’m for. But based on what was called on the field and the views that the officials had, I don’t know how you could possibly overturn it. The view was from a long way away.”

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Well, this is not the first time Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels have faced such controversy. The head coach recalled a similar incident from last season’s game against Virginia, when the overtime contest ended with running back Benjamin Hall falling short of the goal line. Officials lacked the camera angles needed to review the play properly.

It was a heartbreaking loss, but for Belichick, the latest controversy is about more than just a disputed call. He sees it as a wake-up call for the ACC to invest in better technology and prevent similar incidents in the future.

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“I think from what the officials had to work with, it would be hard to tell. I think from what the fans showed, they had some good footage of it. There are different views there that the officials and Charlotte [at ACC headquarters] didn’t have those for reviews in the game,” Belichick said.

“The answer to the question is to put goal-line and sideline cameras on the line so that you have a good look at those plays.”

Will the ACC listen to Bill Belichick? That question remains unanswered, but his Tar Heels now face a growing concern as their pursuit of a winning streak has been shattered.