Bill Belichick Tried to Change Him, And Failed: QB Who Left UNC HC After 1 Season Narrates Story

When instincts collide with identity, something is bound to give. That’s what happened in North Carolina under Bill Belichick’s first season as a college football head coach. QB Gio Lopez showed flashes while at South Alabama but everything unraveled at Chapel Hill in 2025. Once handpicked by the greatest NFL coach himself, he’s now pulling back the curtain on why the Tar Heels only managed to win four games.

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“I was trying to be the quarterback he wanted me to be,” Gio Lopez told The New York Times. “That was a difficult thing for me. I didn’t think my game fit as much as we were trying to… That was like the first time I had ever really not run in my life.”

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When Gio Lopez joined UNC as Bill Belichick’s first college QB, he came in as a proven playmaker. He was a bowl MVP, a dual-threat QB who uses both arms and legs effectively. At South Alabama, he would makes plays with his legs if his initial reads were not open. But in North Carolina, they tried to turn him into something else entirely, and it backfired.

Under Bill Belichick, the offense demanded discipline over improvisation. There were no more instinctive scrambles after the second read. Instead, Gio Lopez was asked to stand tall, scan all five reads, trust the system, and deliver on time. It’s NFL-style processing, but for a QB who never really stopped running before, it was like learning a new language midseason. That’s where the cracks started to show.

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Still, there’s more to the disappointing season than just a schematic mismatch because Gio Lopez battled everything. He was involved in a car accident days before the season. Then a back injury against TCU cut his opener short and a gruesome hit against UCF nearly ended his year. And just when everyone thought the worst was over, he suffered an ankle injury in the finale.

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With all those factors considered, it didn’t come as a surprise when UNC limped to a 4-8 finish. The offense never cracked 30 points against an FBS opponent. Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels just averaged 19.3 points per game. Gio Lopez himself finished with 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, five picks and just 133 rushing yards for a QB who’s known for his legs.

“It was really the first time I’d dealt with public failure,” he said.

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For the first time in his career, he was getting questioned. He was the one losing close games, the one carrying blame.

“I’m the first person in my family to play college football or even go to college,” he said. “I wanted to make my family proud and I felt like I let them down.”

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But January came and he got another chance to rewrite his story. Gio Lopez entered the transfer portal to another ACC school 75 miles down the road. And maybe this next chapter might look nothing like the last one.

Gio Lopez is back to what works at Wake Forest

This could be the part where Gio Lopez goes from reinvention to restoration. When Deshawn Purdie hit the transfer portal, Wake Forest needed a QB and that’s where the former UNC QB entered as a solution. This is a reunion with OC Rob Ezell, the same coach who unlocked his game at South Alabama.

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If you remember, that version of Gio Lopez was different. He thrived in the passing game with 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns. His legs contributed 465 yards and seven scores. That offense averaged 35.8 points and 442.3 yards per game. That was his identity and now, he’s about to be that version again as QB1. Wake Forest brought him in to stabilize it, because with Purdie and Robby Ashford gone, experience was nonexistent.

Some may be wary about the concerns he had at UNC. That’s understandable, but frankly, Bill Belichick’s offense was poorly coordinated and never gave him a real shot. Even former NFL coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t last beyond a year as OC. So the real question isn’t whether Gio Lopez can play but it’s whether he was ever put in a position to succeed. At Wake Forest, the answer might finally be yes.