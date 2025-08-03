Bill Belichick’s UNC Beat Notre Dame, Penn State to Four-Star Commitment He Prioritized

Bill Belichick, the NFL legend who made his name with the Patriots, has been making waves on the college recruiting scene for the 2027 class since taking over the North Carolina football program. Even though he hasn’t yet coached a game for UNC, the guy’s reputation alone is pulling in some serious talent. Belichick’s approach isn’t just about snagging five-star stars; he’s focusing on “good guys” who are competitive and skilled. Despite coming from the pro ranks with a ton of Super Bowl trophies under his belt, Belichick is casting a wide net.

So far, his strategy has led to over 35 hard commits and a top-20 ranked 2026 recruiting class. The vibe on the trail? Belichick’s making it clear he knows what it takes to win, and that’s attracting hungry recruits. With the Tar Heels coming off a 6-win 2024 season, his recruiting hustle is critical in turning the program around. On top of that, the 2027 class is off to a hot start. Belichick landed his first four-star recruit for the 2027 haul. A running back named Amir Brown. This isn’t just any kid; Brown’s from North Carolina and was on the radar of powerhouses like Penn State and Notre Dame.

For the Tar Heels to keep him home? That’s a big win, showing Belichick’s influence on the recruiting trail right out of the gate. “Everything about the program and the people there speaks for itself,” Brown told Inside Carolina following his commitment. “It’s just hard to explain because it’s a raw feeling right now [with] me just committing. They always show love. And Coach [Natrone] Means always made me a priority.” So far, UNC’s got two commits for 2027, with 3-star Skylar Robinson in the mix. Now with Amir Brown joining the squad, confidence is growing. This announcement has sent waves through the college football world. Because Brown wasn’t a guaranteed NC lean. He had some serious powerhouse programs knocking on his door, including Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Ohio State, and even Texas. Amir Brown is no ordinary high school back, at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Even Rainer Rackley, Rolesville High’s third-year head coach, says, “If you’re looking at a downhill guy, a guy who can make you miss in space, a guy who can catch the ball in the flats and from the slot, that’s Amir. He passes the ‘eyeball test,’ but don’t just look at his size, on turn his film [and] see what he really can do. Yeah, he’s a big body at running back, but what separates him is how he gets it done off the field and then translates on the field with his work ethic.” He started his high school career at Cardinal Gibbons, then played at Millbrook for a bit, before transferring to Rolesville High, where his senior year stats are impressive. With 612 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns on just 93 carries, plus 15 catches for 269 yards and two more touchdowns. Now, about the major pull he got.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notre Dame, with its strong recruiting footprint in North Carolina, especially after bringing in several top in-state talents in recent years, was a major suitor. Brown felt a special connection with Notre Dame’s staff. And particularly running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, who even paid a visit to South Bend that left a great impression. But here’s where it takes a sharp turn. Brown himself said it wasn’t just about a flashier program or a national brand. “It just felt like the right decision and the right time to do it,” Brown said. “I love the recruiting process, but I might as well just go ahead and let everybody know I’m home now.” What sealed the deal was the “love” and priority shown to him by UNC, especially by Coach Natrone Means. Fans and recruits alike are buzzing. Looks like the legend’s magic might just be starting all over again.

The Bill Belichick blueprint for UNC recruiting

The buzz in Chapel Hill right now? It’s wild. UNC football is flipping the ACC conversation, fast, and the engine driving it all is Bill Belichick. They are not just dropping a tow. They dropped an NFL dynasty architect into their program and let him go to work. The impact? Immediate, especially on the recruiting trail. Belichick’s presence alone brought an air of credibility and ambition. But he and his staff went way beyond the headline grab. They landed top QBs like Bryce Baker, who other powerhouse schools (hello, LSU and Penn State) were circling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Baker’s decision set off a domino effect. And suddenly, North Carolina felt like the spot for elite talent wanting to play “big boy football,” while being coached by a legend. But it wasn’t just one-off wins. Belichick built a culture and vision around development and discipline. It’s traits he’s famous for. Incoming recruits, like Travis Burgess from Georgia, were sold not just by the NFL pedigree, but by the relationships, the plan, and the sense they’d be more than system cogs.

Belichick told Burgess, “I’m gonna show you why I wanted to recruit you.” And then sat down with him, film in hand, breaking it all down like a true teacher. Behind the scenes, UNC made huge investments to keep pace with Big Ten and SEC giants. By boosting budgets, staff salaries, and even player compensation. On the field, Belichick’s “practice like a pro” mentality is already shifting how UNC approaches everything. That is with intensity, preparation, and buy-in. It’s turning heads in the ACC, where traditional powers are suddenly checking their rearviews.