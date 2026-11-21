When the House takes up the Protect College Sports Act in early December, it will be looking at a version that carries changes four ACC schools demanded in writing. One of them is the university Bill Belichick coaches for, and the paper trail shows how it got there.

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“The University of North Carolina took the lead role organizing a group of ACC universities opposed to conference realignment restrictions in the Protect College Sports Act, according to emails obtained through public records requests,” wrote Jon Loesche of Front Office Sports.

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Starting in late August, UNC administrators spent roughly five weeks lining up ACC rivals Clemson, Florida State and Miami behind a common position, and they also weighed bringing in Stanford and UC Berkeley.

At issue was Section 205 of the earlier draft. It would have forced any school leaving a power conference to play as an independent for three years before joining another, and it also set limits on how big a power conference could get.

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Backers of that kind of limit want to stop the Big Ten, now at 18 members, and the SEC, at 16, from swallowing more programs on the way to a possible super league. For a school that might leave the ACC someday, a mandatory waiting period is a real cost. Florida State and Clemson sued the league in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and settled in 2025 on terms that made leaving easier.

UNC’s own staff first tried to work out who wanted the clause there. On August 25, federal affairs assistant director Kelsey Mason told Chancellor Lee Roberts, athletic director Steve Newmark and general counsel Paul Newton that staffers did not think Senator Maria Cantwell saw it as essential, and that they understood Senator Ted Cruz’s team had kept it at ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips’ request.

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An ACC spokesperson later told Front Office Sports that the commissioner leaves Section 205 to the senators. Outreach widened from there as Stanford president Jonathan Levin asked Roberts for a call on August 29, and the two set one for August 31, though the records do not say what was covered.

By September 23, a draft letter to House leaders named Levin and UC Berkeley chancellor Rich Lyons as proposed signers next to leaders from UNC, Clemson, Florida State and Miami. The next day, UNC heard that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise wanted to receive concerns in writing from UNC and similar schools.

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The first draft UNC wrote to Cruz and Cantwell on September 25 accepted the independence rule and asked for the rule to expire after three years. UNC trustees’ chair Malcolm Turner didn’t like that. He felt it made the schools look like they supported something they actually wanted gone.

Clemson trustees’ chair Kim Wilkerson agreed with him, so Clemson’s staff wrote a tougher letter. It asked for the rule to be removed completely and for conferences to be allowed to grow to 22 schools.

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Florida State’s trustees’ chair, Peter Collins, then started reaching out to other schools to see if they wanted to join. In late September, UNC, Clemson, Florida State and Miami sent the new letter to the senators’ staffs and to House leaders on different days.

But not everyone on the bill’s side welcomed this. Dary Stone, who leads the Saving College Sports campaign founded by Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell, told supporters that some ACC leaders were trying to use senators to win relief. The pushback against Section 205 was “special interest driven,” he argued.

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Turner and former UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham received that email. Ten days later, Turner was the one asking for a harder line. The rewrite released November 20 gave the schools what they asked for.

The clause is gone, the cap moves to 22, and the athlete pay limit rises from about $21 million to nearly $50 million, with new language aimed at third-party endorsement deals.

President Donald Trump backed the bill publicly the same day. The House Rules Committee could act as early as the Senate must still approve, and January 3 is the deadline before the process resets.