Bill Belichick’s UNC Under Fire After Player Nearly Injures Fan With Helmet During Pitt Game

One play against Pittsburgh turned into a scene Bill Belichick could not have drawn up. North Carolina defensive back Kaleb Cost collided with the wall behind the end zone, and his helmet flew into the stands. The Tar Heels have had their share of moments this season, but this one wasn’t particularly well received by fans.

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The incident happened during the first half of UNC’s game against Pitt on October 10. Cost went down after crashing into the wall while defending a deep pass, and his helmet appeared to reach the crowd when he tossed it away. The moment drew immediate attention from reporters covering the game, with questions also emerging about the safety of the spectators sitting nearby.

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“DB Kaleb Cost just smacked into the concrete wall in the back of the end zone. It doesn’t look like it’s very well-padded,” 247Sports reporter Noah Weiskopf wrote on X. “Cost launched his helmet while on the ground, and it flew into the crowd, nearly taking a lady’s head off in the first row.”

Weiskopf followed up with another post describing what happened after Cost got back up.

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“The lady was yelling at Cost after he got up. Cost is now on the sideline in the injury tent. I can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” he added.

In another update, he shared a video showing medical staff accompanying her out of the stands.

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The impact left Cost on the ground, prompting medical staff to check on him. A Pitt trainer reportedly reached him first before North Carolina’s trainers joined the response.

Cost eventually left the field with assistance from the training staff, although his specific injury and its severity were not immediately confirmed.

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The helmet toss added another layer to the incident. Christopher Carter, a journalist, described the sequence as it unfolded and noted that security personnel were checking on the spectators.

“TE screen to Carson Kent goes 9. PA deep ball thrown out of bounds. UNC Kaleb Cost went down, then THREW his helmet at fans in the stands. Never seen that before. Security is checking on the #Pitt fans,” Carter wrote on X.

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Carter also questioned the absence of a penalty after the incident.

“No penalty for this. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of something like that,” he added.

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The scene quickly became a talking point online, with fans questioning Cost’s actions, the unusual sequence of events, and what it said about the situation surrounding Belichick’s program.

“What a sh**** move,” a fan wrote.

One fan offered a blunt response to the incident, reflecting the frustration surrounding the helmet’s movement toward the stands.

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“What an interesting program we have,” another fan wrote.

That was a dry take on a night that left a lot of people shaking their heads.

“Kaleb Cost reacted way to dramatically to be back up and standing 30 seconds later imo,” another user wrote.

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This fan doubted how hurt Cost really was who did walk off on his own, but no injury has been confirmed.

“What just happened with Kaleb Cost? They said they wouldn’t show a replay of the injury, then he walked off the field after THROWING HIS HELMET at Pitt fans,” a comment read.

ESPN did say it wouldn’t show a replay at first, then later aired a view from behind the play. The helmet toss added to the confusion.

The reactions show how quickly the moment captured attention, but the questions about the spectator’s safety, Cost’s injury, and the helmet toss remain. As things stand, the Tar Heels trail Pittsburgh 7-10 with about five minutes remaining to wrap up the third quarter.