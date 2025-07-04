Bill Belichick Won’t Win His UNC Debut Game, Says College Football Analyst

Bill Belichick came to UNC in a landmark five-year, $50 million contract and became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. For context, his predecessor, Mack Brown, in his time, earned close to $5 million, far less than what Belichick earned. That said, now with that $50 million tag comes massive responsibility, and one analyst already dampens Belichick’s plans with a crucial loss.

The former New England HC, since his arrival, has brought in 42 transfers to cope with the attrition following Mack Brown’s departure and has ended with 30 commits in the 2025 class. The class, which was earlier ranked 80th on his arrival, now sits at 43rd rank nationally and boasts names like Bryce Baker and Jaylen McGill. Add to that, Belichick’s hiring has also been well planned.

For instance, the head coach brought in Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator and retained Freddie Kitchens as his OC. Moreover, the addition of Michael Lombardi on a reported $1.5 million contract was a coup, as he brings with him 30+ years of NFL front-office experience. So, with these additions in mind, where would you think the team would end up finishing in the 2025 season?

Chip Patterson sat on CBS Sports’ July 3rd podcast with Hailey Sutton and talked about the expectations with the team and predicted them to finish with 8 wins. However, what was more notable was the losses he predicted, and one of them came in the first game of the season. “I have them losing the game to TCU. Sonny Dykes, the Frogs come in very aware of the spotlight they will get, being opposite Bill Belichick in the opener,” said Patterson. Apart from the TCU game, Belichick was also predicted to lose some other crucial games.

Apart from the TCU opener, Patterson predicted Belichick to lose the Clemson game, as he said, “They have a bye, before and after Clemson. I don’t think it helps them.” The Tar Heels are scheduled to play Clemson on October 3, their 5th game of the season. It comes two weeks after their crucial away clash against UCF. Weirdly, they have another bye after the Clemson game. And then, a trip to face California, which finished 6-6 in 2024. Another loss may come in their final regular season game of the season. An away encounter to face NC State? Not going to be an easy ordeal!

Josh Hoover makes things complicated for Bill Belichick

The TCU Horned Frogs last year finished with a 9-4 record under Sonny Dykes and made it to the New Mexico Bowl, winning against Louisiana. Now, going into the 2025 season, the expectations from them are multifold, and they can surely exceed expectations and beat UNC in the opening game. And all of this hinges on their QB, Josh Hoover.

“I think Josh Hoover could put up crazy stats and put together one of those types of arguments. When RG3 [Robert Griffin III] won the Heisman Trophy, I think that was 11, then it was followed by [Johnny] Manziel in 12, those were just overwhelmed by the offensive production at the quarterback position. It was just you. You were winning on stats,” said Chip Patterson in his earlier podcast.

The team returns with 60% of its production, which was there last year, and has stability at its QB position with the return of Josh Hoover. Last year was pivotal for Hoover as he threw for 3,949 yards for 27 TDs and will return with even more expectations this year. Add to that their running game, which has improved a lot with the addition of UTSA transfer Kevorian Barnes and the return of Jeremy Payne. All of this makes them a solid contender to beat Bill Belichick and UNC.