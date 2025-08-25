Bill Belichick’s Big UNC Decision is a Disaster Awaiting to Happen: Colin Cowherd

“We spent a lot of time in that free agency space over the course of our careers in the NFL. So the biggest difference in college is just the volume. There are just so many players. The college portal is in the 1,000s,” Bill Belichick said, about the transfer portal. The Tar Heels have added over 40 new players through the spring transfer portal, and 70 players who weren’t part of the team last year. With several departures from 2024 and so many new faces, it’s pretty tough to recognize this roster.

Belichick has stressed that everyone must earn their spot on the team. “We’ll give everybody an opportunity to compete,” he said. “The first portal, we’re just trying to find guys to fill the team. Second portal, we’re looking for good football players. Any player who wanted to come in and compete – and we thought it was a good player – then this is the right spot for him.” UNC is starting the season with a lot of new players and numerous doubts about how quickly the team’s gonna click because the starting lineups at quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive line have all been completely changed.

In a recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast, Joel Klatt admitted he was quite optimistic about Belichick saying, ” I actually think he’s going to succeed. This is not a league that’s you know overwhelmingly difficult… Am I crazy to think that Bill Bich will work at North Carolina?” While Colin Cowherd is really doubtful of Bill Belichick’s bold revamp at UNC, warning that bringing in 40 new players through the transfer portal may backfire. “I mean, Bill was hard on his first and second round draft picks to start. He liked to draft guys. Sit them, learn the system, and then play them year two,” Colin explained, stressing Belichick’s NFL approach of patience and player development.

Colin says he gets a “Colorado feel,” with flashy new transfers that bring in media buzz and fan excitement, but it does not guarantee wins. The fact that UNC is opening against TCU further intensifies the drama. “It was about a three-point spread there, and it’s a three-point spread here. I think it’s going to look like Colorado. It’s going to be talked about. They’re going to sell out games. It’ll be fascinating. Great for TV ratings,” Colin said. He’s making comparisons with Deion Sanders’ Colorado 2023 debut, when big names and a transfer-filled roster did hype the fans, but eventually raised questions on the field.

Colin also compared UNC’s strategy to other programs, saying, “This year, Texas only took in 10 transfers… 8 to 10 in a locker room full of 85 is about my max.” He believes that bringing in 40 players, even if they are talented, comes with the risk of creating a “choppy” team. Colin warned that while the storyline is worth the hype, he is pretty unsure how things will turn out: “Sophisticated systems, limited practice time… it’s not beautiful. I think I like TCU in the opener,” he said. While the roster revamp brings uncertainty on the field, the NIL era gives Belichick an edge in attracting top talent.

Belichick’s NFL expertise backed by NIL money

Joel Klatt clearly states that, “Well, the NIL is his friend because he can just write checks. I do not believe six years ago Bill succeeds at college football… So I think it the NIL has made it very professional and that’s attractive to Bill.” UNC has already shown this by signing quarterback Gio Lopez to a $4 million NIL contract from South Alabama and bringing in its entire starting defensive line and center via the transfer portal.

Even Belichick has made it clear that, “We want to try to get good players. I wouldn’t want to lose a good player over a few $1,000 because, say, we’re over our budget. If he’s that good of a player, we give them a little bit of the extra money to get them and figure it out somewhere else.” For Belichick, landing top recruits is more than short-term financial gain; it is about developing a college program that reflects the professionalism, discipline, and strategy of the NFL.

Belichick is the mastermind behind some of the NFL’s most successful game plans, including the blueprint that defeated the Bills in the 1990 season (Super Bowl XXV), 8 Super Bowl wins, 31 playoff games, and the Coach of the Year honor three times. More than trophies, his brilliance lies in developing talent; just look at Tom Brady, a late-round pick who became the GOAT under Belichick. As Belichick himself states, “If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL… It would be an NFL program at a college level.”