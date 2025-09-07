Bill Belichick’s Daughter Grieves Tragic Loss of 2 Collegiate Athletes In Heartbreaking Circumstances

Sports can be the glue that holds people together, and in moments like this, that connection is what a community leans on most. Players, families, classmates, and coaches show up, pray, and grieve side by side after unthinkable news. Marquette gathered for a campus Mass, and leaders asked for prayers for everyone who knew the two young men, because that support matters long after the final horn.

Marquette officials broke the sad news that two men’s lacrosse student‑athletes, Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, passed away after a vehicle collision near campus on Friday evening, and four teammates were treated for injuries that were not considered life‑threatening, according to police and the university. Noah Snyder, 20, a sophomore attackman from Irving, New York, appeared in 13 of 14 games last season with nine goals and seven assists. Scott Michaud, 19, a sophomore goalkeeper from Springboro, Ohio, also excelled academically, as both were selected to the BIG EAST All‑Academic Team last year. Police said a 41‑year‑old driver struck a vehicle carrying six people near downtown around 5 p.m., and the case remains open with potential charges pending review by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office.

This loss reached well beyond one campus because the lacrosse world is close‑knit, and figures across the sport felt it. That includes Amanda Belichick, Bill Belichick’s daughter and the head coach of Holy Cross women’s lacrosse, who stands firmly inside that community of coaches and players who rally when tragedy hits. Amanda Belichick posted a story on her Instagram of the two boys who passed away in the accident. She has spent the last decade leading Holy Cross and mentoring student‑athletes, a role that gives her voice gravity when the sport hurts and needs a steady, human connection more than anything else. Her position and presence speak to how tight this sport is; when one program suffers, the rest of lacrosse shows up in the ways it can, from outreach to quiet solidarity.

As for the case, police said the 41‑year‑old driver was taken into custody, and the names of the two student‑athletes who passed away were released after next‑of‑kin notifications, while four others from the second vehicle were evaluated and treated at the scene and local hospitals for non‑life‑threatening injuries. The university canceled activities, convened a Mass, and issued multiple updates as the community processed the loss, with the president asking for prayers for the families and for everyone inside Marquette Athletics. Authorities noted the investigation is ongoing and any potential charges will be reviewed by the district attorney, which means details will take time to resolve beyond initial reports.

What matters now is care for Snyder’s and Michaud’s families, for their teammates, and for the staff who must keep supporting young people through shock and grief in the days ahead. The facts tell us they were diligent students and committed athletes, which is exactly the kind of legacy a team can hold onto when it gathers to remember and to heal together. In a sport built on togetherness, the next act is simple and hard at once: show up, stay present, and carry their names forward with the same resolve they brought to Marquette every day.

Belichick’s campus line

Fresh off a 20-3 win over Charlotte, Belichick confirmed that New England Patriots scouts are barred from North Carolina’s facility and explained it in plain terms: “It’s clear I’m not welcome there at their facility, so they’re not welcome at ours,” adding, “It’s pretty simple”. The confirmation followed reports that a Patriots scout tried to attend an August practice and was turned away, even as other NFL teams retained limited access under tighter rules in Chapel Hill. The ban quickly became the headline of his first college victory, signaling that access, relationships, and information flow around the program would be governed on his terms. In effect, Belichick framed the move as reciprocity, not grandstanding, while making clear where UNC stands in its dealings with his former NFL employer.

The policy fits a long-running philosophy of fewer outside eyes, a controlled environment, and a consistent standard for who gets in the building and why, even if it departs from typical college, NFL practice norms that facilitate scouting. Multiple outlets noted UNC has narrowed viewing windows for other teams to early practice segments and restricted conversations with coaches or staff, reducing the real-time intel NFL evaluators usually collect. ESPN reporting indicated the Patriots learned about the practice access denial only a day before a scheduled August visit, which added friction and fueled league chatter about intent and timing. Whether seen as protective or punitive, the approach telegraphs that UNC’s routine will not be shaped by external expectations.

Context matters: the New England split was called “mutual” at first, later described by Robert Kraft as a firing, even as Kraft recently said a Belichick statue will eventually stand alongside Tom Brady’s at Gillette Stadium, reflecting a complicated postscript to a 24-year run and six Super Bowls. Belichick’s stance at UNC reads less like nostalgia and more like boundary-setting, an extension of his preference for tight operations over open doors. For the Tar Heels, the immediate impact is clear: the program controls access, the message to players is unified, and the ban on Patriots scouts remains in force.