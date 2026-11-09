Bill Belichick’s Ex-GF Jordon Hudson Takes Legal Action Over “Immense Damage” Days After Breakup News

The Ring camera clip began as a few seconds of footage from an Airbnb in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Bill Belichick was allegedly seen shirtless while leaving the property in June 2023.

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More than three years later, his former girlfriend Jordon Hudson is taking the property owners to court, arguing that the footage and its subsequent circulation caused lasting harm. The lawsuit arrives just days after reports that the couple had split, bringing an old viral clip back into Belichick’s already crowded headlines.

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According to an exclusive by California Post, Hudson filed the lawsuit on Friday, November 6, in Suffolk Superior Court, accusing the Airbnb hosts Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan of violating her privacy.

“As a result of this leak, numerous false tabloid-like and click-bait stories have, and continue to, be published about [Hudson], which have held her up to intense ridicule and derision and caused immense damage,” according to Hudson’s lawsuit.

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Hudson’s account of a four-night stay at the Winthrop property in June 2023 forms the basis of the lawsuit.

The trouble began on the final evening of the booking, when McDevitt sent Hudson a reminder about parking. Along with it, he attached a Ring clip of a shirtless Belichick coming and going from the property. McDevitt’s message said the clip wasn’t funny and said: “I’m a huge cowboys fan, but don’t live under a rock.”

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Hudson claimed she tried to move the conversation back to the parking issue. She also confirmed that the footage would be deleted after checkout. McDevitt took a long time to respond, and when she did, she said the video would be deleted from Ring but that “videos are never totally deleted.”

The complaint claimed the hosts shared it with several people while trying to establish whether the man in the footage was Belichick. Five months after the stay, the clip appeared on social media and quickly went viral.

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Hudson filed the lawsuit, alleging the couple violated her privacy and breached the contract by recording and sharing footage of Belichick without either of them knowing or agreeing to it. She is seeking monetary damages and reimbursement for her legal costs.

She also requested a court order barring McDevitt and Nolan from releasing any more private information about her. The lawsuit does not name Belichick, though, as a plaintiff.

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Later, reporter Pablo Torre investigated on his podcast the origin of the video, where McDevitt and Nolan also made an appearance. Hudson claimed that she texted them after that appearance.

“You gave more footage directly to a reporter? You must be out of your mind, Elise. This is so illegal,” Hudson’s message to McDevitt read.

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Hudson then reported the matter to Airbnb, which got McDevitt and Nolan’s property delisted from the website for violating the privacy policy. However, the 25-year -old now claimed that she received “hostile” texts from McDevitt.

“Now that you destroyed our livelihood, we are weighing our options about whom we will talk to and what we will discuss with them,” the alleged messages read. “You’re not even famous now! You are infamous. Good for you!”

The video became a source of jokes well beyond the football world. Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady also brought it up during his Netflix roast of Belichick in May 2024, joking about the camera that caught his former coach leaving a woman’s home early in the morning.

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By then, the clip had already become one of the strangest pieces of football-related viral content of the year. The public eventually connected the footage to Hudson.

Hudson argued that the leak exposed a relationship she and Belichick had deliberately kept private and set off a wave of coverage that caused her considerable damage.

Jordon Hudson claimed the hosts later admitted sharing the footage

The complaint also laid out a series of exchanges between Hudson and McDevitt after the video went public. Hudson claimed McDevitt initially denied leaking the clip, telling her she had not sent it to X or anyone else.

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But in May 2025, McDevitt allegedly acknowledged that she and Nolan had sent the footage to a few people to ask whether the man in it was Belichick. According to the lawsuit, McDevitt said the video was never released and that she had deleted it from the camera.

Hudson also took issue with the hosts’ later appearance on Torre’s podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out.

“We were never happy that it was released and never commented that it was our home on any social media channels. You guys should come back lol,” Hudson claims, quoting what McDevitt said to her.

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McDevitt told the California Post she had no comment when asked about the lawsuit. Moreover, the defendants have also not formally responded to the lawsuit, as confirmed by the Boston Globe.

In all, Hudson’s complaint described the leak as the starting point for years of unwanted attention. It claimed the footage exposed her identity as Belichick’s romantic partner and led to stories that subjected her to “intense ridicule and derision” and caused “immense damage.”