Bill Belichick’s Ex Linda Holiday Honors Late Billionaire Icon With Powerful Message on Cancer Awareness

Bill Belichick and Linda Holiday were together for more than 15 years, and at this time, she might be widely known due to the legendary head coach. But her own achievements are remarkable, too, and deserve appreciation. From selling X-ray medical devices, CT equipment, and breast cancer imaging technology to having a successful television career for Style Boston, Linda has truly come a long way. She summarized her struggle and how people refused to believe her.

“I had said something about how I spent 15 years selling X-ray medical devices such as CT equipment and MRIs, and breast imaging, and graduated with a degree in radiography from Vanderbilt University. A lot of people were shocked because people in Boston had just known me in the fashion world as being a television spokesperson on Style Boston,” said Linda Holiday. Linda started appearances on Style Boston back in 2009 and has since continued to do so. But she has other incredible ventures as well, and one of those ventures led her to meet a billionaire icon, who left the world 3 days ago.

During her relationship with Bill Belichick, Linda also served as the president of the Bill Belichick Foundation. The foundation provided coaching, mentorship, and financial support to several aspiring athletes across diverse communities. But the stint wasn’t just for namesake; according to Linda, she and Belichick personally reviewed “each and every application” for the foundation’s grant. And all these exploits led her to meet the legendary billionaire Leonard Lauder. Linda sent a heartfelt message as he passed away at 92.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Honoring Leonard Lauder’s incredible legacy today. His unwavering support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation has touched countless lives. His dedication to advancing cancer research will continue to inspire us all. Thank you, Leonard, for your remarkable impact. Rest well,” wrote Linda Holiday on her IG post and shared a picture of the late billionaire smiling together with her.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓗𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓭𝓪𝔂_ (@lindaholliday_) Expand Post

Lauder was a true legend in the business world, taking his family business from a humble $1 million in revenue to a whopping $15.6 billion last year, all while expanding to over 150 countries! He was also an enthusiastic art collector, and back in 2013, he pledged his billion-dollar collection to New York’s Metropolitan Museum.

On top of that, he was a strong advocate for cancer research, serving as the honorary chairman of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. His passing has definitely left a big gap in the world, and Linda’s message to him is a beautiful reminder of his amazing and lasting legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Linda Holiday gets a heartwarming message from her daughter

Linda Holiday, after separating from Bill Belichick, lives in Nantucket with her two daughters and is having the time of her life. Just recently, when her birthday came, tributes came in for her from different circles. But the most heartfelt message was probably from her daughter, Ashley Hess, who posted pictures with Linda together and captioned them with a heartwarming note.

“Happy Birthday to my absolute favorite person on this planet! You’re truly the best mom of all time, the coolest girl in any room, and the light in our big universe. Can’t wait to celebrate you! Love you to the moon and back and back again, my queen!!!!,” wrote Ashley Hess, Linda’s younger daughter, on her IG story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from Katie, Holiday also has her other daughter, Katie, who was born just 7 minutes before Ashley, making them twins. We see the trio regularly on Instagram, and both daughters have made incredible careers of their own. Katie attended Phillips Andover Academy, which is a prestigious boarding school, and later enrolled at Trinity College in Connecticut, graduating in American studies. Ashley, too, graduated from the same college and was a part of the college’s a cappella group.