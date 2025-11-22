Bill Belichick’s Family Drama Confirmed to Cause Problems for UNC Coach Role

Family can make or break a person. After UNC’s 20-15 win against Stanford, UNC fans were already noticing the frosty relationship between Jordan Hudson and head coach Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt. As they didn’t show a single interaction during the game, sparking family feud rumors. But now, speculations turned into reality when that concern resulted in Belichick’s disciplinary issues with UNC, creating major trouble for him.

“This is alleged to have happened after the Stanford game. Belichick was very late meeting with the media after that game.” Reporter Brian Murphy confirmed the cause on X. “He opened his remarks with an apology for being late and extended the presser, making note that he’d kept the reporters waiting.”

Bill Belichick came in late in front of the media after three players had already answered questions from them about UNC’s victory. Belichick did apologize for his behavior and even stayed longer to compensate. But it was a result of drama between Hudson and Schmitt. This didn’t get him late, but distracted him from postgame locker room interaction and team discussion, raising possible disciplinary issues. The New York Post has sources which reported on this incident.

It all started when Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt, got angry at Jordan Hudson on their earlier game-day interaction and bashed her straight for 40 minutes. She attacked her fashion choices and her relationship with Bill Belichick and even called her controlling. Jen said all Hudson “does is control s–t” and even called her “bats–t crazy.”

Things got ugly when Jen allegedly gave a final ultimatum to Bill Belichick to choose between Hudson and his family, saying, “You choose your family, or you choose” her. Sources even confirmed that Jen even said Hudson is “fu–ing twisting” Belichick’s brain and warned him to “wake up” before it’s too late. She didn’t even bother for a minute that the entire drama was unfolding in front of multiple UNC staff, including DC Steve Belichick. This is the main reason being attributed as to why Belichick couldn’t join the presser on time.

Tackling such issues when teams are already dealing with six losses raises questions on Bill Belichick’s ability to separate his personal and professional lives. Well, this isn’t the first time something of this sort has happened with Bill Belichick. Hudson’s involvement is already ruining his career at UNC. First, fans started criticizing her for giving him an alleged “pep talk” before their game against Central Florida. And after the loss, both had to face the fans’ wrath.

Then, in the CBS interview where Belichick was promoting his “Art of Living” book, the reporter asked him about where he met Hudson. Moments later, she interrupted the entire interview, saying, “We’re not talking about this.” Now, even though Belichick defended Hudson’s move, saying she is, “simply doing her job,” he even clarified that Hudson doesn’t micromanage UNC’s decisions: “It’s a personal relationship, and she does not have anything to do with UNC football.”

Hudson’s involvement wasn’t just limited to handling Bill Belichick’s media presence, but reportedly, Belichick himself asked UNC to include her on internal emails. Even though she didn’t work there, this drew a lot of heated discussion. All these involvements and disputes affected Belichick’s coaching at Chapel Hill. Now, the situation got worse with his family, too. Still looks like Jordan Hudson isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Jordan Hudson’s move creates problem for Bill Belichick

Jordan Hudson’s involvement in Bill Belichick’s professional career is turning things worse for him. After UNC’s 28-12 loss to Wake Forest, Dave Portnoy took a massive jab at him: “Watching UNC is so frustrating. It’s like an alien stole Belichick’s brain. Just horribly coached. Horrible decisions,” Portnoy said. “Belichick needs to retire. This is disgusting. I’m not even sure he knows the score or where he is.”

Bill Belichick came to UNC to rebuild the program and take them from a 6-7 record to a better winning season. But the results are far from expectations, as they are 4-6 till now in the season. And their game against Wake Forest went flat as UNC was held to 257 yards offensively, while Wake Forest recorded 414 yards and even scored a TD in every quarter against them.

Now, can we blame Portnoy for giving a tough verdict? But the moment his words came out, Jodan Hudson stepped into the conversation and sent him a thumbs-down emoji on Instagram, simply showing her disagreement. But moments later, Portnoy fired back at her and shared, “I got a thumbs down from her. I got a DM, just a thumbs down. I didn’t send her anything… She DM’d me a thumbs down.” This incident sparked a conversation around mixing both personal and professional life. Now, if such things continue, things might get really ugly for Belichick.