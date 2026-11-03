Bill Belichick’s Family Reportedly Finds No End to Its Jordon Hudson Worries Despite “Relief” Over Secret Split

Bill Belichick has spent much of his coaching life keeping people at arm’s length. Opponents rarely got much from him, and reporters often had to work for a straight answer. His private life now, though, has proven harder to keep out of public view.

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The latest chapter involves a reported breakup with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. According to an exclusive story by Page Six dated November 2, Belichick’s family is relieved that the romantic relationship has ended. But the relief has not settled all of their concerns.

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“There’s definitely a sense of relief now that Bill and Jordon have split, but the family’s concerns haven’t completely gone away,” a source told Page Six.

The family’s lingering concerns center on Hudson’s continued involvement in Belichick’s business affairs, not the relationship itself.

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“They understand she’s still very involved in his business affairs,” the insider said. “They don’t really know the full extent of her involvement, how much say she has or exactly what responsibilities Bill has given her.”

Their relationship again became a topic of discussion when TMZ Sports revealed on October 30, via sources, that Belichick and Hudson have reportedly ended late in 2025. They kept it a secret until TMZ Sports broke the news. The two are said to have remained close friends and continued their business partnerships.

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Hudson has even reportedly begun seeing other people, revealed by other sources. Yet, she and Belichick have continued to appear together in public. That is part of what made the news difficult to square with what people around the North Carolina program had seen.

USA TODAY Sports spoke with two people inside the UNC football office, including a high-ranking staff member, who said they were unaware of the reported breakup. WRAL also reported that people close to Hudson denied that the relationship had ended.

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“One source said Belichick attended a Hudson cheerleading competition in April,” WRAL’s Pat Welter reported. “Another said they’ve spoken to her multiple times in 2026 and had no indication of a breakup.”

There were public appearances, too. Hudson posted a photograph of the two holding hands at the Kentucky Derby on May 2. She also attended Belichick’s postgame celebration after North Carolina defeated Duke on October 17.

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Newly published photographs showed them walking together in Nantucket in July. None of those appearances establish whether they were still romantically involved. They do, however, help explain why the reported split came as a surprise to people who had seen them together.

Neither Belichick nor Hudson has confirmed the news. Belichick made perfectly clear in a recent presser that he doesn’t want to see his personal life on the tabloids.

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The family’s concerns, though, are reportedly tied to something that existed before the breakup reports: Hudson’s involvement in Belichick’s work outside the football program.

Tensions spilled into public view in late 2025 when Jen Belichick, Steve Belichick’s wife, reportedly lashed out at Hudson after a UNC game. She also took aim at Hudson online following an interview that quickly went viral.

Hudson founded Trouble Cub Enterprises and has worked on trademark applications connected to Belichick’s well-known coaching phrases, including variations of “Do Your Job” and “No Days Off.”

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Those applications became a talking point in 2025, particularly because the original phrases were associated with the New England Patriots and Robert Kraft. Additionally, Hudson’s LinkedIn profile continues to list her as COO of Belichick Productions. The family’s uncertainty stems from not knowing the full scope of Hudson’s business responsibilities or decision-making authority.

“They’re not accusing her of doing anything wrong,” the Page Six source said about Belichick’s family. “But there’s still some uncertainty about what her role looks like now that they’re no longer together.”

Belichick has previously pushed back against suggestions that Hudson was involved in running North Carolina football. In a September 2026 interview with WSJ, he addressed reports that he had asked for her to be cc’d on his work emails after taking the UNC job.

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He said the request concerned his personal appearances and outside commitments, not university business. At the time, he had several television and radio commitments and a book to promote.

“Didn’t have anything to do with the university,” Belichick said, calling the broader account that Hudson was involved in everything he did a “flat-out lie.”

The timing is hardly ideal for a head coach trying to establish himself in Chapel Hill. North Carolina is 4-4 in Belichick’s second season, with a 2-3 record in ACC play. The Tar Heels lost 38-35 to No. 1 Miami on October 31, despite putting up 35 points and having a chance to pull off a major upset.

That game followed a turbulent stretch for the program. GM Michael Lombardi resigned in September amid an internal investigation, and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick later stepped down after being on medical leave.

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The university’s investigation concerned the culture and climate of the football program. Those developments have created enough questions around the team without the head coach’s relationship becoming another regular topic at press conferences.



