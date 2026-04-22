Bill Belichick’s Family Won’t Be Happy With GF Jordon Hudson’s Latest Act

The uneasy truce between Bill Belichick’s family and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appears to be over. While the UNC head coach’s family has never hidden their disapproval of Jordon Hudson, her latest business maneuver involving his name is set to escalate the private conflict into a public battle.

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Last year, the New York Post reported a 40-minute verbal altercation between Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jen, and Hudson at a UNC game in November. Jen accused Hudson of “f—ng twisting” Belichick’s brain and urged the six-time Super Bowl winner to “wake up.” She even presented Belichick with a dire choice: either choose Hudson or his family. Now, the tensions are expected to spiral further.

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According to the Daily Mail, “Jordon Hudson has risked the wrath of Bill Belichick’s friends and family after moving a step closer to acquiring trademarks tied to Belichick.” Through her TCE Rights Management company, Hudson had filed multiple trademarks. Four of those trademarks have been published in the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Official Gazette, and a 30-day opposition period is expected to begin for those filings.

During the opposition period, the Office will hear counterclaims from the public. If no one opposes the trademarks, the process will move to the registration stage. In total, Hudson’s company has filed at least 22 trademark applications in 2025, all reportedly linked to Belichick in some way.

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Her initial filings targeted some of Belichick’s most iconic phrases, including ‘Do Your Job’ and ‘Ignore the Noise,’ adding ‘(Bill’s Version)’ to each. While the patent office denied those attempts, Hudson quickly pivoted, filing new applications for ‘All Belichick Team,’ showing a persistent strategy to control his brand.

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This is unlikely to go well with Bill Belichick’s friends and family, who have already shown their distrust of the Tar Heels’ head coach’s partner.

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“This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic—and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything,” a New York Post insider reiterated the family’s sentiments last year. “She is so much younger, so inexperienced, and so lacking in perspective and professionalism.”

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Beyond the family’s general disapproval, a source reported that Belichick’s friends were also “shaking their heads” at his relationship with Hudson. A source reported that they were trying to talk to the head coach “very gently” and claimed that Hudson “saw an opening” and took the opportunity. Jordon Hudson doesn’t have any contact with her extended family

While Belichick has met Hudson’s immediate family, she has reportedly maintained distance from her extended relatives. Belichick was spotted with Hudson’s father, Heath, during Hudson’s Miss Maine USA contest; her extended family has received only radio silence.

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“A lot of Jordon’s extended family has never met Bill,” a source told Daily Mail. “In fact, she doesn’t have a relationship with many of them and hasn’t talked to them in years. ‘Her extended family is all pretty close, and she’s the exception. Many of them aren’t shocked to see her relationship with Bill play out the way it has, but she doesn’t get along even with a lot of her family.

“They found out about her relationship with Bill, like the rest of the world. They found the whole thing really odd. She always kind of just has beat to her own drum. She’s always kind of been hard to get along with and the outsider.”

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It seems Hudson’s and Belichick’s actions are irking both the head coach and his girlfriend’s family. But given what we have seen publicly about their relationship, it’s only growing stronger. Hudson has consistently accompanied Belichick to all UNC events, and she recently appeared at the Banana Bowl in Chapel Hill, where Belichick made a special guest appearance. Nevertheless, for Belichick’s family, Hudson’s growing bond with Belichick seems to be doing the opposite.