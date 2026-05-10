Bill Belichick’s $50M UNC Luxury Doesn’t Make Him a Top 10 Highest-Paid Coach: Report

Bill Belichick made a surprise move to college football in 2025 and joined the North Carolina Tar Heels. Despite not earning up to half of his last NFL contract, he was still one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. A year later, it is a different story, as his $50 million contract is not enough to keep him afloat in the rankings.

“Two coaches, Brian Kelly and Bill Belichick, dropped out of the top 10,” On3’s Wilson Alexander reported. Kelly was fired in the midst of his fourth season at LSU, which hired Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. Belichick is still set to make $10.1 million in his second season at North Carolina, but an eight-figure salary no longer guarantees a spot in the top 10.”

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Just before Belichick parted ways with the Patriots in January 2024, he signed a lucrative deal during the 2023 off-season, bringing his earnings to roughly $25 million per year. Of course, he was not going to earn as much in college football. However, his five-year $50 million deal was enough to rank him ninth among the highest-paid coaches in college football. At the time of his signing, he had dreamt of better days with the Tar Heels.

“I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times,” Belichick said as part of a release announcing the move. “I have always wanted to coach in college, and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

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Sadly, things have not gone so well for Belichick at UNC. His first season saw him post a 4-8 regular-season record and a 2-6 ACC record. To earn his full $50 million and get a possible extension, Belichick has a huge task of turning the tide in North Carolina.

But with multiple programs signing new coaches and other coaches extending their contracts, Belichick has completely dropped out of the top ten. Lane Kiffin joined the LSU Tigers from Ole Miss, Kalen DeBoer signed a contract extension, Curt Cignetti had his contract revised by Indiana, and Texas A&M extended Mike Elko. These 2026 changes have all contributed to kicking Belichick out of the top 10.

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Brian Kelly, also off last year’s list, was fired in his fourth season with the LSU Tigers. With $10.1 million, Belichick is not the only eight-figure coach out of the top 10. He is joined by Florida State‘s Mike Norvell and Missouri‘s Eli Drinkwitz, who did not make the list despite earning over $10 million.

Top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football

Indiana’s Curt Cignetti tops the list with $13.02 million and is followed closely by the Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart. Lane Kiffin is tied for second place with Smart, with the same annual earnings. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, with $12.5 million, sits fourth on the rankings.

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Tying Day at fourth is Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, who most recently extended his contract and has been under fire for not deserving the upgrade. USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley and Clemson Tigers’ Dabo Swinney both rank sixth, with $11.5 million as their annual earnings.