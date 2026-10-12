Bill Belichick’s First Ranked UNC Win Takes Turn as Star WR’s Mom Makes Emotional Revelation

North Carolina finally has its first ranked win under Bill Belichick, taking down No. 25 Pittsburgh 21-17 on Saturday. The victory pushed UNC to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play, with wide receiver Jordan Shipp stepping up when it mattered. What makes it even impressive is that Shipp wasn’t even fully fit during the Week 6 game.

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According to Tar Heels beat reporter Anthony Pagnotta, Jordan Shipp’s mother, Marie Peppers, revealed that her son played against Pittsburgh while battling a 102-degree fever, making his gritty performance all the more remarkable. It also takes us back to the famous ‘flu’ game of UNC alum Michael Jordan.

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The wide receiver certainly carried more than he could on Saturday when the team needed him to perform. Shipp was UNC’s leading receiver for the second consecutive week. His six catches accounted for 93 of quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s 249 passing yards. He did not score a receiving touchdown, but his impact extended beyond the box score.

North Carolina’s offense had struggled to find its footing early, with Pittsburgh holding a 10–0 lead. But Jordan Shipp was ready to turn the tide. On the first play of UNC’s ensuing drive in the second quarter, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. launched a deep pass downfield.

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Shipp adjusted brilliantly to the slightly underthrown ball, securing a 49-yard reception that gave the Tar Heels a much-needed spark and helped set up their first touchdown of the game. The big play set the Tar Heels up for a five-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown connection with tight end Jelani Thurman, bringing UNC within three points at 10–7.

In the third quarter, after defensive back Tre Miller intercepted Pittsburgh’s backup QB Holden Geriner, UNC finally seized control. Jordan Shipp came up clutch with a crucial 12-yard catch on a third down play, drew a defensive holding penalty and hauled in another reception near the goal line. Running back Demon June capped the 51-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown, pushing UNC ahead 14–10.

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Shipp has now surpassed 50 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks, emerging as a reliable weapon for the Tar Heels. Through the first five games, Shipp leads the roster in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (366), with Billy Edwards Jr. targeting him regularly.

This first ranked win was certainly a relief for the Tar Heels, who improved to 3-2 under Bill Belichick this season. The head coach was equally pleased with his team’s resilience and performance.

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“Gutsy performance. Kept battling against a good football team,” Belichick said after the game on ESPN. “We just kept hanging in there. We made a couple big plays, and they made a couple too. They’re a good football team.”

Belichick was ready to move on, urging his players to stay grounded while praising their ability to “out-tough” and “out-compete” the previously unbeaten Panthers. But just as the head coach turned to leave, Jordan Shipp had other plans. The Tar Heels’ captain wasn’t ready to let the moment pass without handing out a game ball.

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“First. Ranked. Win,” the junior wideout told his coach, slapping the ball between each word. “Plenty more to come. You go through a lot of fire. You help us prepare. You do a lot for us. First game ball, coach B!”

“We all believe that we’re an amazing team,” Shipp said. “We believe we can win highly ranked games like this one.”

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Up next is Duke, and Bill Belichick has a simple message for his team: “Just get ready for Duke.”