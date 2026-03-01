Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Claims to Be Tom Brady of Cheerleading World

Jordon Hudson is the type of woman who will essentially break all the stereotypes when it comes to her life. For more than a year now, Hudson and UNC HC Bill Belichick have always been the center of immense scrutiny and criticism, which Hudson faced head-on. And even now, after three months of UNC’s 4-8 record, the 24-year-old is still the loudest cheerleader, even comparing this skill to that of the legendary QB Tom Brady.

Jordon Hudson posted a photo on Instagram where she is holding a pin that says “BE OLD.” It wasn’t that difficult to understand that it’s just another honor she is giving to her relationship with Bill Belichick. However, it’s the caption that raised a lot of eyebrows.

“For the record, a 24 y/o flyer is the equivalent of a 42 y/o quarterback,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson has been at the NCA All-Star Nationals this week, where she has apparently been competing as the flyer for her team. But the real question is, who might she be referring to as the 42-year-old quarterback? All signs point to the legendary NFL QB Tom Brady. Brady was 42 when he left the Patriots under Bill Belichick. Jordon Hudson is referring to herself as the GOAT of cheerleaders, like Brady was under center. That’s a major statement she just made. The comment section went pretty mad, taking sarcastic shots at Hudson.

Yet another interesting prop was her huge cheerleading ring. Though these two individuals have nothing in common, the only link that ties Jordan Hudson and Tom Brady together is Bill Belichick. Brady has spent his prime years as a QB being coached under Belichick. During this Brady-Belichick era, the duo led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and won six times.

Their split came in 2020 when Brady entered his forties and priorities began to shift from Belichick’s approach. That’s why, during his final years with the Buccaneers, the tension between these two started to increase. However, the soft corner remained intact. Both parties have spoken very positively about each other. And the 75-year-old was even a guest at Brady’s roast last year. Also, when the Raiders were looking for a new head coach, Brady stepped in.

He reportedly reached out to gauge Belichick’s interest in the position before the team ultimately hired Pete Carroll. So it’s not like Hudson is the only one cheering for Belichick; the 48-year-old also plays a definite role in this. Most recently, when Bill Belichick did not receive induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his girlfriend and his protégé strongly supported him.

The former QB and cheerleader’s support after the Pro Football Hall of Fame snub

On her Instagram, Jordon Hudson posted a screenshot of her Pro Football Hall of Fame patches being refunded, as Belichick didn’t get into Canton.

“Hey @profootballhof, what were the unforeseen circumstances?” she captioned her post.

She didn’t stop there. During the actual ceremony day, Hudson threw a party for Belichick to honor him with “his people,” according to People.com. And as usual, she got ample heat for it, with people even calling her a tenth-grader for acting this way. One source described it as an “unavoidable topic,” with voters openly debating whether it belonged in a legacy moment. And as for Tom Brady’s part, he went all in.

“I don’t understand it,” said Brady. “I mean, I was with him every day. If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it.”

This story actually proves that while Tom Brady’s signal-calling for two decades made Belichick one of the most successful NFL head coaches, Hudson’s support for the UNC head coach is no less than that since the couple made themselves official in 2024.