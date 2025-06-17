Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Confesses About ‘Fake Smile’, Weeks After Major Career Defeat

These past few months have been tough for Jordon Hudson, with increased media and public scrutiny. After that infamous CBS interview, all hell broke loose with people dredging up details about her past. Some even came with reports that with the help of her boyfriend, the UNC head coach, Jordon has amassed several high-profile properties and real estate. While many of these reports might be true, the intense scrutiny was undoubtedly scandalous. But all this time, her friend Melissa Sapini was there with her. And now? Both friends are celebrating a crucial milestone.

Jordon posted a photo of Melissa Sapini as she won Miss Massachusetts USA, congratulating her for the incredible feat. Hudson described how she lost the pageant and showed a fake smile for the cameras. But when her friend Melissa’s name was called for the winner, the fake smile became an “involuntary” one.

“1st Runner-Up. Like a good loser, I mustered up the best fake smile I could. Minutes later, as the starry crown was placed over your perfect bun, my fake smile became an involuntary one. It felt like that unnecessarily emotional scene from Inside Out when Bing Bong whispers to himself, “take Riley to the moon” as Joy ascends on the rocket and he fades into obscurity. I had hoped the stars would align for us to share the titleholder experience, but I was happy that my friend was Universe-bound on her rocket,” wrote Hudson on her IG post.

This is a developing story…