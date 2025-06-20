Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Considers Major North Carolina Movement After Doing the Same For Maine Community

When Bill Belichick moved his life to Chapel for a new chapter at North Carolina, his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also came along for support. She left behind Maine to stay with the veteran coach, who is gearing up for his much-talked-about debut in CFB. Hudson’s presence at Chapel Hill has been an unsavory one for fans so far. Belichick’s much-scorned belle, in the meantime, is involved in a lot of other activities to keep herself busy. She has shown an inclination towards a really productive cause, which might give her a chance to clear up the speculations a little.

Jordon Hudson, without meaning to do so, has become the highlight of Bill Belichick’s UNC stint. But she hasn’t completely detached herself from her former pursuits. Earlier this year, she competed in the Miss Maine pageant, hoping for a shot at the National title. Aside from that, Hudson continues to be busy managing Belichick’s public affairs. However, admirably, she has stayed true to her roots all her life. Coming from a fishing town and family, Hudson has always championed fishermen’s rights.

A fellow activist now wants her to branch out her work to North Carolina as well. Hudson posted a recent picture on Instagram, showing herself soaking up the sun in the summer. A figure who advocates for Coastal North Carolina’s fishermen asked her in the comments to sign a petition for them in the comments. Hudson liked and pinned the comment, already using her influence to get people to take note of the issue. Hudson keeps going back to this part of her life often, evident from her social media posts.

During the 2024 elections, she used her platform to bring awareness to the importance of the industry to the state. It’s a way of life for Hudson, and she’ll always use a chance to keep drawing the public’s attention to this less-talked-about industry. Here’s hoping that her support for North Carolina’s community brings some positive outcomes.