Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Raises Voice Against Media Double Standards After Being Labeled “Psychotic”

Ever since Bill Belichick and his 25-year-old girlfriend’s infamous CBS interview, their relationship has faced intense media scrutiny. This includes media reports claiming that Hudson was “banned” from North Carolina, as well as Belichick urging his staff to include her in emails. One year later, Hudson hasn’t gotten a breather yet, and the media has seemingly shown no regard for her family or the emotional toll it can take.

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One prominent NFL personality on X, Tony Farmer, highlighted the media’s double standards when FOX’s Mark Schlereth refused to discuss the ongoing Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini scandal, citing “respect” for the duo’s family. Farmer, in a scathing post on X, highlighted several incidents when the media have made speculations, showing disregard for families. He included Jordon Hudson’s case as an example.

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“Did anyone consider Jordon Hudson’s Mom when the media was filing open records requests and insinuating she was psychotic? ‘Blink Twice if you’re ok, Bill’ – Jane Slater,” wrote Farmer on his X account. “Was there sympathy for Urban Meyer’s family when reporters like Mike Silver were digging into fallout from his leaked bar video? It’s noble to keep innocent family members in mind when reporting, but why do some families get considered and others don’t?”

Jordon Hudson reposted Farmer’s post on her account, reiterating her belief in the media’s seemingly hypocritical stance. Over the last year, multiple media outlets have amplified negative sentiment around her relationship with Belichick.

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This isn’t the first time Hudson has taken a public stance on critical reports in the media. After the CBS interview went viral, Hudson revived her dormant X account (@jordanbella) and went on a retweet spree. Where the internet saw Hudson’s interruption as Belichick “losing control,” for Hudson, it was a moment born out of love and care for the UNC head coach. “I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media,” Hudson reposted on her X account last year.

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Hudson was also critical of former ESPN senior writer Pablo Torre’s reports, one of which described UNC “banning” Hudson from entering the program’s facilities. In her response, the 25-year-old posted a photo on Instagram, wearing an all-access badge to UNC along with a necklace that read “banned.”

But she didn’t stop at that. Hudson also captioned her post, warning to “sue” Pablo Torrre. But while she was doing all of it, several reports described her as “psychotic” without any regard to her family’s sentiments.

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Belichick and Jordon Hudson demand unedited transcript of the CBS interview

Frustrated by the critical media reports, Hudson filed several FOIA requests in April 2025 targeting UNC senior associate AD Robbi Pickeral Evans. In her requests, Hudson urged for “every email” tied to the CBS interview and any messages connected to the interview for UNC head coach Bill Belichick. And now, after a year since filing those FOIA reports, Hudson and Belichick are demanding that CBS release their full interview from last year.

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“I thought the interview I had with them was done very deceptively, and I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me,” Belichick told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “They’ve done it with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is. So, I’m kinda confused about some of the things they say they are. But I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

In the same interview, Belichick also claimed that the unedited version of the CBS interview would portray the “interruption” moment differently. That’s also what Hudson echoed, reacting to Belichick’s comments on her Instagram account. “Release the unedited transcript. Release the unedited footage. Holding it to you,” Hudson wrote on her IG story.

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For many fans and media entities, Hudson’s actions may appear as hogging the limelight. However, it is clear from the coverage of the Vrabel-Russini situation that Hudson hasn’t received a similar grace.