Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Takes Action Against Gossip Show That Covered Her Miss Maine Debacle

It’s not every day that the most stoic figure in NFL history gets pulled into a reality-show-level drama. But here we are. Bill Belichick, 6x Super Bowl winner and the new HC of North Carolina, found himself in the midst of a glitz-and-gossip whirlwind. All thanks to his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, and the CBS interview fueled by a pageant that went sideways. And when we say sideways, we mean third place, one spot behind last year’s standings. But the debacle didn’t just end with her walking off the stage without a crown.

This saga got legs, and that’s because The Sports Gossip Show, the digital platform known for stirring the pot, entered the picture. On July 25, it dropped a spicy reel mocking Jordon Hudson’s after-pageant development, and it wasn’t subtle. The show’s hosts, Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder, claimed that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend followed them on Instagram “Monday after the pageant” only to ghost them after they reached out.

“She unfollowed The Sports Gossip Show on Instagram which to me is the biggest indicator she saw our messages obviously and knew we were mentioning her on the show and then didn’t respond to come on the show and then unfollowed us,” Hill said. Of course, they taunted her to “follow us again,” because when in doubt, double down on the drama. But it gets better or worse, depending on your perspective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sports Gossip Show (@sportsgossip)

The hosts didn’t just speculate from afar. They drove to Portland, Maine, to cover the pageant live. “It felt like I was seeing the president of the United States. I just couldn’t believe it,” one of the hosts said. “I just was flashing back to October when we first started talking about the story being like if you had told me in October that one day we would drive to Maine to go watch Jordon Hudson compete in a pageant that Bill Belichick is attending, I’d be like you’re crazy.” But pageant voters weren’t quite starstruck.

Jordon Hudson placed seventh in the online vote tally with just 146 votes, trailing significantly behind leader Lexi Bjork (1,381 votes) and Isabella St. Cyr, the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Maine (447 votes). Needless to say, the glare of public judgement was blinding. And that’s because there’s already a story to build the judgment upon.

Two weeks earlier, Jordon Hudson made headlines when she interrupted Bill Belichick mid-interview on CBS when asked about their relationship. It was an awkward moment that went viral fast. Critics pounced. Comedians fired shots. Shane Gillis roasted the couple at the ESPYs and suddenly, she wasn’t just Bill’s girl. She became public enemy No. 1 for football traditionalists. But she fired back online on X to defend herself. “I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media,” read a post she shared. Then came the Pablo Torre twist.

The former ESPN anchor claimed high-level sources told him Jordon Hudson was banned from UNC’s football facilities. UNC quickly denied it, but Torre insisted he’d stand by his sources. So, where do things stand now?

Bill Belichick keeps Jordon Hudson out of the media spotlight

At ACC Media Days in Charlotte, Bill Belichick faced the press for the first time since the storm hit. But the 72-year-old HC wasn’t budging. “We’ll let the competition play out on the field,” he said, dodging personal questions about Jordon Hudson. “I can’t control how players play. Never have and never will. Performance is up to the players, and we’ll do the best we can to coach all of them.” The Tar Heels HC stuck to the script. “They don’t have as many bad habits,” he said, referring to his new college players. “They really embrace it. That’s not always the case in the NFL.” Maybe it’s a veiled jab. But it kept the spotlight off of his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp tried to slam the door on the rumors altogether. “Social media can promote some narrative, but that was not a distraction to us at all,” he told ESPN. “There was never a problem, like people saying she was running practice. We’d never really see her in the building.” Behind the scenes, insiders say some in the UNC administration aren’t thrilled with the attention the relationship brings. Bill Belichick, however, seems determined to keep the Jordon Hudson headlines from seeping into his locker room.

“It’s a personal relationship,” he told SportsCenter earlier this year. “And she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.” It’s the kind of hard boundary that he’s been drawing his whole career between media and team, between noise and focus. Only now, the distraction isn’t an unruly wide receiver or a headline-chasing owner. It’s his own personal life. But whether the drama fades or flares again, we’ll just have to wait for the second half.