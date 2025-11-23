Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Confirms He Cares About His Cheerleading Amid Family Drama

North Carolina is wrapping up an eventful first season under Bill Belichick. However, Jordon Hudson still hasn’t stopped making waves in the media. Most days, she has to come to her own defense from trolls. But this time, she stepped up for the veteran coach.

Shamed for being on the sidelines with him, accused of controlling Belichick, Hudson’s the villain in all possible ways for UNC fans. But she continues on despite the constant hate. Off the field, Hudson has been getting back in touch with her roots: cheerleading. She sparked yet another controversy by participating in an adult cheerleading recital, which even had Bill Belichick in attendance.

One fan unleashed their anger at her in her Instagram comments.

“Oh I get it, you’re doing a cute little word play on what someone said about Bill supporting you & your adult cheerleading. How cute & not funny. See, people actually care about college football, a lot actually & nobody, I’ll repeat that for you, NOBODY gives a s— about adult Co-Ed cheerleading. But hey at least you got your little cute jab in there 🙄,” they wrote.

Hudson replied, “@goblue1010 @billbelichick cares ✊🏻”

For context, her caption read, “I’ve loved supporting @billbelichick at his adult all-male football league competitions this season.” It was a dig at trolls who sensationalized that event, primarily focusing on the words ‘adult’ and ‘co-ed.’ Belichick caught some bad rap for showing his support, since he was there during a game week. Belichick’s Tar Heels, however, lost that game to Duke. This eliminated a chance of Belichick at least getting a bowl game this season. North Carolina is 4-7 so far.

The support seems to be mutual, much to fans’ dismay. Jordon Hudson has been a fixture at UNC games. She’s also taken on a business venture with her beau, taking advantage of the atmosphere around her. They filed trademarks over some classic Belichick-inspired phrases like ‘Do Your Job’ and ‘No Days Off.’ To make them unique, the duo added (Bill’s version) to these tags, to separate them from already trademarked ones.

Hudson, earlier this year, had backed out of a cheerleading team amid the heightened backlash she was facing at UNC. With this recital, it seems like she’s grown some tough skin; now, she even tends to give it back to the haters. Because even when Jordon Hudson is pursuing her own interests, away from North Carolina football, she can’t seem to catch a break. Especially when one of her biggest haters is Belichick’s daughter-in-law.

Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law unleashes heated rant regarding Jordon Hudson

Tar Heels fans were happy to see a winning streak this season, after they defeated Stanford earlier this month. But Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson didn’t leave campus like that. After the game, Jen Schmitt, Belichick’s daughter-in-law, angrily ranted over Hudson, New York Post reported. This was in the coach’s office, with his daughter-in-law, her husband, and a few others. According to the publication, this went on for around 40 minutes.

Schmitt reportedly began that rant after an interaction with Hudson at the Stanford game. During her tirade, she proceeded to call Hudson “bats— crazy,” and that she was “f—ing twisting” Belichick’s brain. Schmitt also targeted his girlfriend’s fashion choices, and snidely told her to eat a burger. And, she didn’t even care if her outburst brought repercussions.

“He wants to fire you, fire you. He wants to f–king disown me, disown me. I don’t f–king care,” she said, directed at her husband, Steve. He is, after all, UNC’s defensive coordinator.

Jen Schmitt has probably never liked Jordon Hudson. She went to publicly call her out during the infamous CBS Sunday Morning controversy, bringing up talks of Hudson’s control. Will this lethal attack from Schmitt be the grounds for some serious problems in the Belichick family?