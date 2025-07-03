Bill Belichick’s Highest-Ranked Recruit Joins Twin Brother To Explain Their North Carolina Decision

The Bill Belichick magic is upon Chapel Hill, just a tad bit late, but better late than never, right? It’s only been a couple of days in July, and the most decorated head coach in all of football is showing why he’s the most decorated. It all started with O’Mari Johnson committing to the Tar Heels on the first of the month. But now, they have outdone the competition by landing a fierce wide receiver. And he is the highest-rated recruit for the Tar Heels in the 2026 cycle.

Keeyun Chapman just committed to the Tar Heels, and it’s all thanks to Bill Belichick. He is a 4-star wide receiver who is ranked 26th in his position and 136th nationally. His twin brother, Keegan Chapman, a 3-star cornerback, also committed to UNC in late June. Now, they’re both suiting up for the same team at the next level. That’s special.

The Chapman twins out of Jackson High School in Alabama are bringing big energy to Chapel Hill, and they’re doing it with swagger. Keeyun, fresh off a monster junior season with 1,322 yards and 19 touchdowns, led Jackson High to win the Alabama State title. Keegan, meanwhile, held it down in the secondary and brings length, instincts, and a gritty play style that’s tailor-made for ACC football.

Remember, we said the Belichick Magic is here. This is the reason. “I want to play for the best coach in all of football,” Keeyun told On3’s Chad Simmons. But it wasn’t just about the resume. Keeyun added, “Coach Belichick was a big part of my commitment, but I also like the overall program and how all of the coaches have recruited me and gotten to know me.” UNC’s entire new-look staff rolled out the red carpet, and it worked. But in the end, it was still the Belichick magic that worked. Oh, and Belichick had his fair share of competition in getting Keeyun. Florida State, USC, South Carolina, and Arkansas—everyone was pursuing him heavily. But the win went to UNC.

Moreover, for Keegan, UNC is about development. “I chose North Carolina because I feel I can develop there as a student and athlete,” he said. “I have a great relationship with the staff; I spoke with Coach Belichick. He is a Legend, and I feel he is going to turn this program around.” But perhaps the biggest win? They get to do it all together. “Playing alongside my twin brother is a dream come true,” Keegan shared. “We used to talk about this every day when we were kids. Now, it’s about to become reality.”

This is the kind of momentum shift Belichick needed. After getting Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Trashawn Ruffin, and Travis Burgess, UNC’s 2026 class was already stacked with talent. And the Chapman twins just gave it star power. It’s no longer about just adjusting to life post-Mack Brown; this new Tar Heel era has teeth. And if Belichick keeps reeling in high-level prospects like these two? Yeah, the ACC better start paying attention.

Belichick’s blueprint is working

UNC’s 2026 recruiting class is heating up, and the Chapman twins are just the latest proof that Bill Belichick’s vision for Chapel Hill is a reality. With Keeyun and Keegan Chapman now in the fold, the Tar Heels have hit 29 pledges for the cycle. That kind of volume matters, but it’s the quality that really pops. Keeyun’s the fourth blue-chip in the class, and with Keegan bringing versatility to the secondary, the brothers instantly raise the ceiling on both sides of the ball.

Keeyun joins a loaded crew of blue-chip talent that includes Trashawn Ruffin, Travis Burgess, and Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Ruffin, a defensive lineman out of North Carolina, flipped from Texas A&M earlier this spring. Burgess, who picked UNC over Auburn, is one of the fastest-rising QBs in the country and now sits at No. 22 nationally. Griffin-Haynes rejoined the Tar Heels along with his twin brother after briefly backing out post-Mack Brown. Two twinnies for the Tar Heels? Let’s go! Also, if you’re keeping score, that’s elite talent at WR, DL, QB, and EDGE. Not bad for a program that was in a full transition a few months ago.

Belichick has also shown he can win battles on the flip front. Will Conroy flipped from Oklahoma in June, and others like Ashton Blatt, Julian Burns, and Mason Wilhelm round out what’s quietly becoming one of the most well-rounded classes in the country. The Chapman twins have added more belief in the Tar Heels. The class now sits at No. 24 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, but if this momentum holds, there’s no telling how high it can climb.