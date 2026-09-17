Bill Belichick’s Other Son to Take Over DC Duties After Steve Exits UNC Amid Substance Abuse Allegations

North Carolina entered the 2026 season with one of the most recognizable coaching families in football running its program. Bill Belichick was back for Year 2, Steve Belichick was expected to run the defense again, and the Tar Heels hoped a better season would quiet some of the questions left behind by a 4-8 debut. Instead, Steve’s role has now changed again.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel has reported that Steve Belichick is resigning from his coaching position at North Carolina as the university’s investigation into the football program continues. The development comes after reports that investigators were asking questions about alleged substance use involving the defensive coordinator.

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“The investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct,” the program said, as per Pete Nakos. “The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.”

UNC had not originally presented Steve’s absence that way. Bill Belichick announced on Aug. 6 that his son was taking medical leave. He gave no details about the condition and would not provide a timetable for his return. “Steve is on medical leave,” Bill said at the time, adding that the program looked forward to getting him back as soon as possible.

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That became more significant after the university’s separate investigation widened. WRAL reported this month that attorneys working for UNC had spoken with current and former players, parents, and university employees about allegations surrounding Steve. Among the questions were whether he had used drugs while working for the university or provided drugs to at least one player. That’s not all.

WRAL also reported that investigators were examining separate allegations involving members of the recruiting staff and assistant coaches. UNC, though, has not publicly announced findings that establish Steve committed the reported conduct. The investigation, however, began with a different member of Bill’s operation.

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Michael Lombardi, the program’s general manager, was placed on paid administrative leave in July after a former front-office employee filed a human-resources complaint. Lombardi resigned Sept. 3, saying he wanted the team to focus on the 2026 season. UNC said its investigation would continue after his departure. The inquiry then moved closer to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff, as it has now culminated with Steve’s resignation. What’s next then for UNC?

North Carolina has been operating without its defensive coordinator for the first two games of the season. That did not stop the Tar Heels from starting 2-0, but it left one obvious question hanging over the defense: who was actually going to run it if Steve Belichick remained away? That question has now been settled.

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CBS Sports reports that Brian Belichick is expected to keep calling North Carolina’s defense. He has already done it in the Tar Heels’ first two games, which also lines up with Bruce Feldman’s earlier report. For now, Brian is set to stay in charge of the defensive calls.

Brian joined his father’s UNC staff in 2025 as the defensive backs and safeties coach after eight seasons with the Patriots. He coached New England’s safeties from 2020 through 2024 and won two Super Bowls with the team. He is now taking over a job that had belonged to his older brother.