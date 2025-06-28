Bill Belichick’s Potential QB1 Forced To Address His Most Glaring Weakness Amid UNC Concern

Imagine being six feet tall with a massive offensive line, each player pushing 6 feet 4 inches, lined up in front of you. That’s the situation of a star quarterback who is quickly emerging to lead North Carolina’s offense. He’s not built big, and in today’s college football world, that alone raises a lot of questions. Can he even see the field clearly? Can he handle the game’s pressure when those towers are lined up over him? These are some of the questions he must’ve heard throughout his career, and he’s still hearing them.

But despite all the questions and noise, this young quarterback has done everything right to impress a coaching staff that doesn’t hand out compliments easily. Although HC Bill Belichick is yet to name his starting QB, there’s one name that is constantly attracting the eyeballs. And now, that expected QB1 has addressed his height concerns. We’re talking about the former South Alabama quarterback, Gio Lopez. The six-footer recently joined The Crowded Booth for a quick conversation, where he was asked, ”What are you hoping to prove, maybe just personally?”

Lopez replied, “I want to win every game. That’s the natural response, but I just want to prove that I can play at this level,” he said. “And, I know my big thing is my height. That’s the big thing for me. And like there’s a show opportunity that they’re like it’s it doesn’t really matter for me in my point of view, and I’m going to play ball. I’m fun to watch. I know I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lopez might not have a huge frame, but he’s got the speed, vision, and timing that compensate for his height concerns. There have been players like Bryce Young (5 ft 10 inches) and Russell Wilson (5 ft 11 inches), who faced the same kind of criticism, and just like them, Lopez is trying to make those concerns irrelevant once his pads come on. Given his performance last season, it’s safe to say that he’s on a good path.

AD

Playing for South Alabama last season, Lopez featured in 11 games, racking up 2,559 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Despite losing their first two games, the Jaguars made a decent comeback, thanks to Lopez’s constant performances, ending the regular season with a 6-6 record. They also defeated Western Michigan in the Veterans Bowl (30-23), though Lopez wasn’t part of the team in that game.

The 6-foot prodigy is likely to be the starting QB for UNC, but nothing’s confirmed yet. Because he’s not alone, there are also some other quality QB options for Bill Belichick to explore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UNC’s QB battle is far from settled but Lopez has the upper hand

Lopez might be leading UNC’s starting QB race, but there’s some real competition behind him. One of the biggest threats is Max Johnson, who brings the most important thing to the table: experience. He carries five years of experience in college football and had his best year in 2021 while playing for LSU. He racked up 2,814 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. However, it was the only season when he truly showcased his full potential. Coming to North Carolina last season, Johnson injured himself in the opening game and couldn’t play more games. However, he is working his way back to grab a chance of becoming UNC’s starting QB.

“Max is doing very well. His rehab has been long,” Bill Belichick said. “I have a lot of admiration for him — it’s a tough injury, but nobody has worked harder than he has. He certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring. We’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer. We certainly expect to see him out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But don’t forget Bryce Baker, who will have his first year in college football. But that doesn’t compromise his talent and skills. Hailing from Kernersville, N.C., the young QB ranks as the nation’s 86th best recruit in the 2025 class. His stats during the final two seasons at high school also speak volumes about his abilities. He racked up 6,605 passing yards and 79 touchdowns.

With multiple styles and skills, Belichick has a lot in the box, but it’s all up to him who he really wants to start with. But all the analyses and reports are suggesting that Lopez has the early momentum. However, the real test begins when the camp kicks off. So, who’s your starting QB for UNC?