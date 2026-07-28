Bill Belichick’s $10M UNC Tenure Becomes “Unclear” as UNC Places Michael Lombardi on Leave, Says ESPN Insider

As Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels players readied themselves for the start of fall camp, news broke that the program’s general manager, Michael Lombardi, had been placed on paid administrative leave. While this already seems like an interruption to Belichick’s journey with the Tar Heels considering his relationship with Lombardi, the impact is very much unclear and could have an effect on his future, according to an ESPN insider.

“Bill Belichick really likes coaching football is what I will say,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel said to Rece Davis and Dan Wetzel on ESPN College Football on July 28. “And I think it’s unclear because this thing could go in different directions. You know what the ripple would be. Bill Belichick is fiercely loyal for many many years to many many people. His people are his people, and Mike Lombardi is one of his people. Mike Lombardi quit his job and announced he was going to UNC, like 90 seconds after the news broke Bill Belichick was going to UNC.”

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What complicates the decision on Lombardi is that it came as a directive from the university, not Belichick. In another program, this would hardly have an impact on the coach or the players. But it is a different case in UNC due to the relationship between the head coach and the general manager. An action against Lombardi could have strong effects on Belichick, and his future with the program could be heavily decided by the outcome of this process.

Lombardi’s administrative leave is not expected to go beyond a month, according to the school’s handbook, which mentions 30 days as the benchmark for such situations. Such leaves could come during “an investigation into unsatisfactory job performance or unacceptable personal conduct.” In Lombardi’s case, his administrative leave came as a result of a human resources complaint filed by a former front office employee of the program.

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According to Thamel, the possibility of such occurrences and the systems of college football were part of the reasons why Belichick’s decision to take up the UNC job stalled for a while. The college football structure has a more complex and decentralized bureaucratic system than the NFL. Ranging from how programs are run externally by conferences and the NCAA, to how they are governed internally by presidents, athletic directors, boards, and the like, college football presents a very different system from what Belichick used to have in the NFL.

The school’s decision comes at a very wrong time and against a very wrong person, seeing the impact it could have on the team. Lombardi was the voice behind the controversial statement about UNC being the 33rd NFL team. And just when he and the head coach were given another year to walk their numerous talks, a controversy that has the potential to ruin their 2026 season is rising.

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Belichick and Lombardi have come a long way, with their friendship spanning more than three decades. They first met when Belichick hired him as a staff member in the personnel department of the Cleveland Browns. They reunited in 2014 at the New England Patriots and have always maintained a good relationship. There is a possibility that the issue dies down once the leave is over, but as Thamel claimed, it is very “unclear” at the moment.