Bill Belichick’s UNC Announces Two Major Coaching Shake-Ups on Friday

After a disappointing 4-8 finish in his first year at UNC, Bill Belichick is moving to fix the issues that plagued the program this season. He’s addressing some on the recruiting front. However, the head coach is also cleaning the house.

The first to face the axe was his offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens. The Tar Heels head coach has also fired his special teams coordinator, Mike Priefer.