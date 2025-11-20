Bill Belichick & UNC Didn’t Cancel FCS Game as NC Journalist Makes Clarification on Schedule

Starting in 2026, ACC programs will be required to play nine conference games and at least one additional Power Four opponent. It will bring each team to a minimum of 10 games against Power Four competition. And reporter Brian Murphy floated a tweet that implied, to adjust to the new ACC guidelines, Bill Belichick’s UNC has cancelled its easiest non-conference game, and they might look for another ACC program to fill the void in their schedule.

The non-conference game in question is UNC’s matchup against ETSU on September 12th. But fortunately for UNC fans, that news is not true. Brian Murphy came out and clarified that there is still a game against ETSU as per the FBSchedule. It would’ve been a huge loss for UNC if they’d have cancelled the matchup, considering it’s an easy win and a home game too. But it seems like Bill Belichick’s North Carolina will take some time in adapting to the ACC’s new landscape.

The Tar Heels’ 2026 schedule is as formidable as they come. UNC will open the season against TCU in Ireland before hosting Notre Dame. They also have home games against Louisville, Miami, NC State, ETSU, and Syracuse. Road contests include matchups at UConn, plus trips to Clemson, Duke, Pitt, and Virginia. Now, if you look at this schedule, you’ll find that UNC is still going with an ‘8+2’ model (8 conference games and 2 non-conference games against a Power 4 program). But that’s because of the buffer period that programs might need in order to honor their initial commitments to other teams.

The ACC’s scheduling overhaul is a strategic effort to strengthen the conference’s competitive profile. They have to align with the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12, all of which already operate or are transitioning to nine-game conference schedules. The decision came after the SEC announced its own move to nine conference games last August, creating pressure on the ACC to follow suit.

The motive behind 10 Power Four opponents annually is two-fold. On one hand, the ACC aims to bolster its teams’ resumes for College Football Playoff consideration. But more importantly, they want to potentially increase television revenue through more marquee matchups.

Implementation of the nine-game model also has some unique challenges for the ACC. That’s because it has 17 football-playing members, an odd number that complicates balanced scheduling. According to reports, most teams will operate under a “9+1” model (nine conference games plus one additional Power Four opponent). But some programs may initially need to play an “8+2” schedule to accommodate the uneven membership.

ACC Commissioner James J. Phillips knows about these complexities. He said, “There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today’s decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and for their respective programs.”

For North Carolina specifically, the scheduling adjustment will definitely result in a more difficult schedule in the future. But this season, Carolina scheduled TCU and UCF from the Big 12 as Power Four opponents. It suggests that they are ready for the increase in difficulty that might come their way. The Ireland game against TCU and the home matchup with Notre Dame ensure UNC will meet the 10 Power Four games threshold in 2026.

Belichick faces the Duke rivalry for the first time

Bill Belichick’s first crack at the UNC-Duke rivalry comes with an opponent he clearly respects. And it is especially true when it comes to Duke quarterback Darian Mensah. The legendary coach spoke highly about the Blue Devils’ signal-caller. He called him “the best quarterback we’ve faced.”

Belichick watched Mensah play in person last year at Tulane and came away impressed. But the more film he studied leading up to Saturday’s matchup, the more he saw an NFL-caliber prospect. “He’s got great presence in the pocket. He does an excellent job of seeing coverages, seeing receivers, accurate down the field,” Belichick said during his weekly press conference.

What stood out most to the six-time Super Bowl champion was Mensah’s understanding of when to use his legs. He can extend plays and avoid the rush, but he’s not trying to be a running back. That discipline and football IQ is combined with 3007 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season on 67% completion. He is also one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football and Duke’s biggest weapon.​

The rivalry game holds personal significance for Belichick, who claims his first words as a toddler were “Beat Duke” when his father, Steve, was an assistant coach at Carolina in the 1950s. Unfortunately for the Belichick family, UNC went 0-3 against Duke during Steve’s tenure. Now Bill gets his chance to settle that old family score, though it won’t be easy against a Duke offense.