Bill Belichick’s UNC Lands Texas’ In-State Target as 32nd 2026 Commit

Everyone was skeptical with Bill Belichick’s unexpected transition to college football. How could a 72-year-old fit into the vibe of 20-year-olds especially on the relationship side of things, they doubted. But fast forward to the summer of 2025, UNC’s starpower HC is silencing his critics with a strong recruiting trial. He’s even flipping Alabama targets like S Jamarrion Gordon and winning the commitment of the No. 8 player in the state of South Carolina Carnell Warren. Now, it’s Texas poaching time.

Bill Belichick just landed a big-time Texas talent out of Houston Cy Ranch. In a breaking post by Rivals on X on July 12, “4-star LB Calvin Thomas has committed to North Carolina🐏” Calvin Thomas is the No. 9 LB and the No. 45 player in the state of Texas. The 6’3, 215-pounder spurned the homestate Longhorns, SMU, and Nebraska, which was trending for him weeks ago and picked North Carolina. The Tar Heels are suddenly turning into a recruiting powerhouse under the watch of the 6x Super Bowl champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Bill Belichick’s fingerprints are all over North Carolina’s aggressive, no-nonsense recruiting push. Just a few weeks ago, the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine had Nebraska as the frontrunner after Calvin Thomas took his official visits. But then, UNC’s Ty Nichols, a West Texas native and outside LB coach pulled the strings. He offered him back in January and got him to visit Chapel Hill on May 30 and quietly turned the tide. And by the time his commitment date rolled around, the Tar Heels were in full control.

Calvin Thomas didn’t just flirt with the program. He dove headfirst and his statement after his commitment tells all. “Gonna help bring this school to the top of the board,” he told Hayes Fawcett. That’s the kind of confidence the Tar Heels’ fans love to hear from a blue-chip defender. As a junior, he racked up 69 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, seven sacks, and an interception. He also got a speed to boast finishing third in the Texas 6A regional 300m hurdles (38.06) and an 11.40 and 14.43 in the 100m dash and 110m hurdles, respectively. He’s now one of the top defensive commits for UNC in the Lone Star State. And Bill Belichick’s momentum is undeniable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bill Belichick is dominating the 2026 recruiting cycle

July is the month of recruiting success for Bill Belichick and co. UNC watched five commitment graphics roll in, including three 4-stars. In addition to Calvin Thomas, the Tar Heels added 4-star WRs Keeyun Chapman, his highest rated recruit, and Carnell Warren, 4-star DL Trashawn Ruffin, 4-star QB Travis Burgess, and 4-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes who recommitted along with his twin brother after initially backing off during the Mack Brown to Belichick transition.

The Tar Heels also landed Will Conroy, a top IOL who flipped from Oklahoma, plus a host of solid 3-stars like Julian Burns, Ashton Blatt, Mason Wilhelm, and O’Mari Johnson, among others. Bill Belichick’s squad now boasts 32 commitments and currently sits No. 19 nationally and fifth in the ACC in the Rivals team rankings. For a program still figuring out life post-Mack, this kind of summer haul is nothing short of a flex.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bill Belichick might just be building a monster in Chapel Hill and for sure, he’s not done yet.