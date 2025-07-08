Tensions Rise for Bill Belichick as Super Bowl-Winning QB’s Son Is About to Make UNC Job More Difficult

Bill Belichick’s arrival in North Carolina has turned Chapel Hill into one of the biggest talking points of the offseason. But just as fans were settling into the idea of Belichick building his college football empire, a potential QB controversy was already brewing. The Tar Heels brought in Gio Lopez from the South Alabama Jaguars with high expectations and reportedly a $4 million NIL investment, but not everyone’s convinced he’s the lock at QB1. Especially not with a legacy name waiting in the wings.

Enter Max Johnson. The former LSU and Texas A&M quarterback is no ordinary backup. He’s the son of Super Bowl-winning QB Brad Johnson and brings plenty of experience to the table. Max Johnson’s 2024 season was cut short almost as soon as it began. In North Carolina’s opener against Minnesota, the veteran QB completed 12 of 19 passes for 71 yards and added a rushing touchdown before disaster struck. Midway through the third quarter, Johnson suffered a gruesome broken leg after being sacked, his right leg twisted awkwardly beneath him. The injury required immediate surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the season. It was a cruel setback for a quarterback with 5,923 career passing yards and 47 touchdowns to his name.

But now, in the recent update he posted, he looks much better and will most likely be fully healthy before the season starts. Johnson is officially back and is preparing to compete for the QB1 position. And ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Johnson could give Belichick an early dose of locker-room drama. “UNC with Bill Belichick, like what is he going to be? I mean, who’s gonna be their quarterback?” Pollack questioned. “I know they paid a bunch of money to a kid from New Mexico, and like that’s fine. But Max Johnson, who is coming back off of injury — I’m telling you right now… if Belichick sits down with him and gets to know that personality — and he comes from Brad Johnson, who’s an NFL-style quarterback — he’s got some great moxie to him, some toughness to him.” The twist? Lopez might’ve been brought in with the expectation to start, but benching him now could spark all kinds of issues.

“It’s gonna be interesting to pay all this money to someone and not use him,” Pollack said. “I don’t know if they’re gonna do that in this day and age,” said Pollack. That’s the challenge Belichick faces in the NIL era. In the NFL, he had total control. No player expected guaranteed time because of a contract. But in college, NIL deals carry implied promises, because the school will definitely question Belichick. And with all the extra attention Belichick gets, nothing can be swept under the rug. If Johnson outperforms Lopez in camp or wins over Belichick with his command and leadership, will the staff be willing to sit their high-priced portal addition? “I’ve no clue what to expect from Chapel Bill,” Pollack admitted. And frankly, nobody does.

Let’s not count Lopez out.

See, Max Johnson is really good, but Gio Lopez is also an exceptionally worthy contender for QB1. The former South Alabama signal-caller brings legitimate dual-threat capabilities that fit the modern college football mold. Lopez racked up 2,559 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024, but what separates him is his mobility. With 465 rushing yards and 7 scores on the ground, Lopez proved he can shift a defense with his legs as much as his arm. His versatility could give UNC an edge early in the season.

Lopez flashed his upside at the 2024 Manning Passing Academy, where NFL scouts and college football insiders took notice. Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay, who watched Lopez closely at the event, didn’t hold back his praise. “He’s short but has BIG arm talent and killed it in the QB competition over the weekend,” McShay wrote on X. “The deep ball specifically is beautiful.” Lopez’s poise, zip on the ball, and willingness to compete have pushed him into the national spotlight, and that’s not an easy thing to do.

Though he’s just six feet tall, Lopez owns the chip on his shoulder with pride. “I know my big thing is my height,” he admitted on The Crowded Booth. “But I’m going to play ball. I’m fun to watch. I know I am.” He knows his downside, and he knows he has to prove to the people watching that he is worth it. Johnson might bring pedigree and experience, but Lopez brings rhythm, hunger, and a hot hand. As fall camp opens, Belichick will have to choose between two very different QBs: one a classic-style passer returning from injury, and the other a confident, dynamic athlete ready to prove he belongs.